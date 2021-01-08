BBL 2020's High Fielding Standards Impress THIS Popular Film Actor On Twitter, Fans Agree

The 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020) has provided fans with some outstanding cricket and numerous moments of sheer brilliance. It will be safe to say that the fielding standards in the cricketing extravaganza this year have been top-notch. On Thursday, Brisbane Heat enthralled the cricketing community by putting on a spectacular fielding display against Melbourne Stars as they took breathtaking catches and made some marvellous saves which played a crucial role in the fate of the game.

Minissha Lambba lauds BBL 2020's fielding standards

Having won the toss, the Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars invited Brisbane Heat to bat first. The Heat posted a total of 115/3 in a rain-curtailed 10 over game. The revised target for the Stars as per the DLS method was 129. In response, Maxwell's side could only score 110/5 as they lost the match by 18 runs. The Heat were aided by some exceptional fielding from their players who caught and saved everything in their radar.

Hindi film actor and expert poker player Minissha Lambba was in awe of Brisbane Heat's fielding. She took to Twitter and expressed her amazement at the Heat's terrific fielding. Lammba said that the catches were so good that upon watching one would think they are the highlights of the best catches of the tournament. She also said that all the catches taken by the Heat players were 'world-class'.

Dunno how I've come to watch the Big Bash League. But the catches by #BrisbaneHeat have been exceptional... You would think that it's the highlights of the best catches of the season.. Except its been world class catches one after the other all in one match.. #BBL2020 — Minissha Lambba (@Minissha_Lamba) January 7, 2021

Courtesy of their win, the Heat moved to the fifth spot in the BBL points table. As the tournament is approaching its business end, the race to be in the top four of the BBL points table is getting intense and it would be interesting to how the teams approach the upcoming games. Meanwhile, according to BBL schedule, Brisbane Heat will now take on Sydney Sixers in Match 35 of BBL 2020 on Sunday, January 10 in Gold Coast.

Brisbane Heat squad

Chris Lynn (Captain), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Here are the highlights of Brisbane Heat's incredible fielding effort

