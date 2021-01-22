BBL 2021 Sixers Vs Thunder Live Stream, Pitch Report, Adelaide Weather Forecast, Preview

The Sydney Thunder will lock horn with the Sydney Sixers in the 48th match of the BBL 2021. The Sixers vs Thunder match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on January 22. Here are the Sixers vs Thunder live streaming details, where to catch Sixers vs Thunder live scores, the pitch report and the Adelaide weather forecast for the match.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Gives Savage Reply To Troll Who Made Fun Of His Short Test Career

BBL 2021: Sixers vs Thunder match preview

The Sixers are in fantastic form and are on a three-match winning streak. They will look to continue their fine form and carry on the winning momentum when they take on Thunder in the upcoming contest. Thunder, on the other hand, have slipped out of top four following their defeat in the previous match against the Hurricanes. This match presents them an opportunity to once again enter top four and they will look to take the chance with both hands.

Captain Cal is set to play game number 5️⃣0️⃣ in green tonight! 💚#ThunderNation #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/AqPDVi0Bhw — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 22, 2021

Sixers hold a psychological edge over their Sydney rivals, having beaten them by 5 wickets in the previous contest and they will be eager to do double over the Thunder by winning the upcoming match. Fans can really expect a great contest between two sides, who have some great talent on paper.

Also Read: After Aus, Michael Vaughan Predicts India-England Test Series, Fans Urge Him Not To 'jinx'

BBL 2020-21: Sixers vs Thunder pitch report and Adelaide weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers shall look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend the total. Coming to the Adelaide weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that there will be no rain interruption and both teams will therefore get to play their full quota of overs.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Credits India's Win To 'youngsters', Says 'passionate To Create History'

Sixers vs Thunder live scores: Sixers vs Thunder live stream details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2021 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Sixers vs Thunder live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Sixers vs Thunder live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

Also Read: When Is IPL 2021 Auction? IPL Auction Date, Schedule And Live Stream Details

Image: Sydney Thunder / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.