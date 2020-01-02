BBL: Chris Lynn Left Red-faced After Heat's No.11 Batsman Top Scores Against Scorchers

Brisbane Heat's poor start to the season continues after they lost their Big Bash League (BBL) match on New Year's Day on Wednesday. Heat faced embarrassment on their home turf, losing to Perth Scorchers by 40 runs in the 7th game of the Big Bash League. It was the Heat's third defeat from four matches in this season's campaign and their fourth from as many matches on the Gold Coast.

BBL: Chris Lynn apologises after Brisbane Heat's poor performance

During the post-match interview with the official broadcaster of the tournament, Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn apologised to the team's supporters after their poor batting performance. Lynn said he was truly embarrassed with the manner in which they lost, considering that Afghanistan spinner and the team's No.11 batsman top-scored for the side, as they were bowled out for a paltry 109. Lynn advised his team to change their style of preparation rather than panic and stay calm. However, he continues to be angered by the manner in which batsmen are succumbing to their weaknesses and accused them of playing with 'their eyes closed'.

BBL: Zahir Khan and Ben Laughlin save the day for Brisbane Heat

While bowling first, Zahir Khan and Ben Laughlin took two wickets each to be the pick of the bowlers for Brisbane Heat. While chasing the Perth Scorchers' target of 150, Chris Lynn scored 14 from 21 balls as wickets kept tumbling around him. The Heat fell to 7-51 at one stage of the game at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast before Zahir Khan (19 not out) became the first No.11 to top score in a Big Bash League innings. He and No.10 Ben Laughlin put on 31 for the final wicket as the Heat managed 109 in 18.4 overs. All three losses have come in run chases, with the Heat making 4-209 in their only win when batting first.

BBL: AB Devilliers and Mujeeb ur Rahman to play for Brisbane Heat

The Heat will welcome AB de Villiers later this month when England's Tom Banton departs. The South African legend is slated to play the last six games and be available for a potential finals series. Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will also replace countryman Zahir Khan.

IPL 2020: Chris Lynn to play for Mumbai Indians

Chris Lynn was the first to go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 on Thursday in Kolkata. Reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) grabbed the explosive batsman at his base price of Rs. 2 crores without much competition from other franchises. Lynn, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2014 to 2019, was released by the franchise during the trading window. Recently while talking to cricket.com.au, Chris Lynn explained that the hectic schedule of the longer formats of cricket played a big factor in his decision to now only play T20I cricket for Australia or participate in T20 or T10 leagues around the world.