BBL Makes Child Do 'cutest Bat Flip Ever' Ahead Of Renegades Vs Scorchers Game; Watch Clip

Perth Scorchers defeated defending champions Melbourne Renegades at the Kardinia Park in the Big Bash League (BBL) match on Tuesday. The Renegades are yet to win a match in the BBL as the Aaron Finch-led team has lost all of its 6 matches. Perth are just one position above the Renegades and are fighting for their BBL campaign as well, having only 2 two of their six matches.

ALSO READ | KXIP all-rounder Jimmy Neesham suggests IPL is better than Australia's BBL?

Renegades vs Scorchers match kicks off the 'cutest bat flip ever'

After the cutest bat flip EVER, the Scorchers have elected to BOWL first #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/YDk6EvN4xD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

As Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh came out to do the customary BBL bat flip, the Renegades sent out an adorable child mascot, who was very enthusiastic about doing the bat flip. After the mascot did the bat flip, Mitchell Marsh's Scorchers won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Renegades are currently batting at 29/2 (4.2 overs) with Sam Harper and Shaun Marsh at the crease. Jhye Richardson took out Renegades captain Aaron Finch for a golden duck.

ALSO READ | Watch: Tom Banton smashes reverse-sweep four off fast bowler in first over of BBL match

Will the Melbourne Renegades survive?

The Big Bash League is heading towards its business end and survival is now becoming a very important driving factor for the teams at the bottom. The biggest upset of the year so far has been the performance of the defending champions Melbourne Renegades. The BBL 08 champions have looked very off-colour in this year's Big Bash League. Their newest recruit and former Perth Scorchers star Shaun Marsh has performed very consistently for the side but they has not been able to clinch even a single win. Their highest scorer with the bat has been Marsh, who has scored 233 runs in the 6 games he has featured in. Their best bowler has been Kane Richardson, who has taken 9 wickets.

ALSO READ | KKR's English recruit Tom Banton scores second fastest BBL fifty, hits 5 sixes in an over

ALSO READ | Josh Hazlewood stupendously bowls Alex Carey to bag a BBL wicket after 2160 days