BBL: Glenn Maxwell Calls Pakistan Fast Bowler The 'X Factor' Ahead Of 2019-20 Finals

After a very strong season in the group stages, the Melbourne Stars will be hoping to make the finals for the Big Bash League 2019-20 season. The team will be facing the Sydney Sixers on Friday as they work hard to qualify for the Final on February 8. Ahead of the Qualifier clash, Stars captain Glenn Maxwell spoke to SEN and talked about a match-winning Pakistani bowler who has turned out to be a revelation of this year's BBL.

BBL: Maxwell excited for Haris Rauf's return

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf was playing club cricket before the Melbourne Stars picked him up to fill in for an injured Dale Steyn. The events that unfolded after the pacer's debut have been impressive to say the least. The Pakistani pacer rattled almost all oppositions and delivered impressive performances that propelled him to the top of the bowling charts. Rauf took a fifer against the Hurricanes and took a hat-trick against the Thunder among his other impressive performances.



In just seven matches, Rauf picked up 16 wickets. Rauf had to then leave Australia but for good reason, the Pakistan Cricket Board took notice of him and Rauf made his International debut against Bangladesh. He is now making his way back to the Stars as they get ready for their biggest match in the tournament.

Stars captain Glenn Maxwell talked to SEN about Rauf's return to the BBL and expressed his excitement towards the same. Maxwell lauded Rauf's entertaining capabilities and cited him as the 'story' of this edition of the Big Bash League. An excited Maxwell added that there is 'no limit' to what Rauf can do and proceeded to call the bowler 'an absolute superstar'. Maxwell also understood that there was a language-barrier between Rauf and the team which probably affected the pacer's performances but the Stars captain was confident of the pacer's impact in the tournament.

Rauf will fortify the Stars lineup which boasts of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa. The Stars have lost Nepali-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to International duties and all-rounder Hilton Cartwright to injury.

