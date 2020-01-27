BBL: Young Heat Fangirl Shows Middle Finger To Stars Crowd After Wicket; Watch Video

Brisbane Heat have had a mixed season this year in the Big Bash League (BBL) so far. The Chris Lynn-led team has shown promise but haven’t been consistent in the tournament. However, on Saturday, the Heat had a change in their fortunes as they defeated Melbourne Stars in their away match.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Heat emerged victorious by 71 runs. Subsequently, they moved one place up to the sixth spot on the points table. Meanwhile, during the encounter, one of the Heat’s fans got riled up. The fangirl was being surrounded by a number of Stars’ supporters.

It all happened in the 11th over of the Stars’ run-chase when Matt Renshaw took a well-judged catch near the straight boundary. Nic Maddinson got out to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and it was the fifth Stars’ wicket to go down. The hosts still needed 107 runs off 57 balls to get over the finishing line.

The girl, who was sitting near the boundary hoarding, had her moment to back hard at her opponent’s fans. After Renshaw pouched the leather, she, unknowingly, made gestures with her middle finger and it was caught on camera

Melbourne Stars lose 3 in a row in Big Bash

Melbourne Stars have dominated the tournament as they finished atop the points table with 20 points from 14 matches. The Stars won eight matches in a row and looked almost unbeatable. However, recently they have lost some momentum aa they have gone on to lose three consecutive games and all the defeats came while they were chasing targets.

First, Sydney Sixers beat them by 21 runs and then it was Adelaide Strikers’ turn to roll them over by 11 runs. But their biggest loss came against Brisbane Heat itself which they lost by 71 runs while chasing 187 to win.

