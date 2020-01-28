James Pattinson Completes Crowd Catch With Batting Gloves In BBL Game; Watch Video

The Big Bash League 2019-20 saw one of the most incredible crowd catches on Monday. James Pattinson, who was padded up waiting to walk in next, took a fantastic catch when teammate Matthew Renshaw deposited a ball into the stands. The brilliance of the catch was as such that James Pattinson managed to hold on to the ball, despite wearing his batting gloves.

BBL: Brisbane Heat's James Pattinson takes stunning crowd catch

Melbourne Renegades took on the Brisbane Heat in the final match of the Big Bash League on Monday and there it was a humdinger of sorts. The Heat opted to bat only to falter early on, with heavyweights Ben Cutting, Chris Lynn and AB de Villiers departing for paltry scores. Matthew Renshaw restored some lost pride as he breezed away to a half-century, helping Brisbane Heat post a score of 154 on the board. The instance occurred in the 17th over of the innings when Renshaw smashed a Cameron Boyce delivery over deep midwicket towards the Brisbane Heat dugout, only for James Pattinson to complete an outstanding crowd catch with his batting gloves on. Here’s the video:

James Pattinson taking crowd catches with his batting gloves on! Amazing!



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/FRZlFwn8FH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2020

BBL: Aaron Finch powers Renegades to victory as James Pattinson goes wicketless

Despite James Pattinson’s heroic non-consequential catch, Brisbane Heat failed to defend their 154, as Australian skipper Aaron Finch scored an unbeaten half-century to guide the Renegades home. Finch joined hands with Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and the duo put on an undefeated 87-run stand to win the game with seven wickets in hand. James Pattinson was far from impressive with the ball, going wicketless in his 4 overs conceding 30 runs.

