BCB Reveals Why Bangladesh Players Might Not Tour Pakistan For The Next Leg In April

Cricket News

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Nazmul Hassan revealed why Bangladeshi players might not tour Pakistan for the next leg which will be played in April

BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nazmul Hassan has revealed that the families of the country's cricketers do not want them to tour Pakistan in April due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Earlier, Pakistan had hosted Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series which was followed by a one-off Test match. All the matches were won by the hosts. The bilateral series took a backseat due to the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which concludes on March 22. 

READ: Tamim Iqbal looks emulate his mentor Mashrafe Mortaza as he dons the skipper hat

'Concerned about Coronavirus': BCB Chief

A Pakistani journalist had quoted the BCB chief Nazmul Hassan saying that the families of their cricketers are concerned about Coronavirus and therefore, they are not willing to send the players to play cricket amid this fear. He also reckoned that it is tough for them to tour Pakistan due to this. 

Bangladesh will be playing a  one-off One-Day-International match which will be followed by the second Test match after the conclusion of PSL. The ODI will be played on April 1 while the Test match will be played between 5-9 April 2020. Both the matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar breaks silence on BCCI snub, says commentary was never an entitlement

READ: Brad Hogg forwards fan's advice to Sourav Ganguly about scheduling IPL 2020

'Will be difficult': Tamim Iqbal

Speaking to the press, newly-appointed ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal admitted that it was going to be very tough for him to fill in the shoes of his mentor and former skipper Mortaza and that he was lucky to have worked with him in close quarters & to have learnt from him. Mortaza said that he knew it was going to be a tough job for him and revealed that Mortaza would be the person he will dial up to if he faces a hurdle. 

 READ: Yuvraj Singh mocks Chris Gayle after he fails to deliver a Hindi dialogue for a commercial

