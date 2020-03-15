Yuvraj Singh Mocks Chris Gayle After He Fails To Deliver A Hindi Dialogue For A Commercial

Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle are known to be good friends both on and off the field. The duo had played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in one season of the IPL. Last month, Gayle had come up with a hilarious post on social media after Yuvraj was dismissed by Brett Lee in the Bushfire match and now, it was Yuvi's turn to return the favour and he did it in style.

'Confidence meraaaa !' : Yuvraj mocks Chris Gayle

Both the left-handers were seen together in what seemed to be a commercial shoot. During the shoot, Gayle had to say a dialogue in Hindi. The dialogue was 'Confidence Mera, Kabar Banegi Teri'. The West Indian power-hitter initially could not get the first line right but succeeded at the second attempt. However, when he had to say the second dialogue, he got it completely wrong but then went on to say it in a hilarious manner with an angry expression after which everyone present over there, including Yuvi himself had a hearty laugh over it.

The video of this funny incident was also forwarded by Yuvraj on social media. Take a look.

Confidence meraaaa ! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka 🤣🤣🤣 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/12ctFAUP9f — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2020

Even the fans could not control their laughter after having watched the two-time T20 World Cup winner in a new avatar. Here are some of the reactions.

ROFL 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — koti danaboyina (@nagkoti007) March 15, 2020

Well said😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sandeep Nalage (@Sandeep_Nalage) March 15, 2020

Hahaha😂😂😂 — S H A H I N S U M O N (@ShahinShumon) March 15, 2020

Coming back to cricket, the 2011 Player of the Tournament winner was last seen in action during the recent Road Safety World Series which was suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the veteran all-rounder will not be seen in the upcoming edition of the IPL which has been postponed to April 15. Yuvi was a part of the victorious Mumbai Indians squad in the last season.

Gayle, on the other hand, will be representing Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. This will be the Caribbean megastar's third season with the franchise and he would be hoping to play an important role in helping the Punjab side win their maiden IPL title.

