BCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live Game Info

Prague CC Kings (PCC) will take on the Bohemian CC (BCC) in the 4th match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series on Saturday, June 13. The game will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. It will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Fans can play the BCC vs PCC prediction game on the fantasy gaming app Dream11. Here is our BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team and BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of BCC vs PCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best BCC vs PCC Dream11 live match results.

BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: BCC vs PCC preview

The match against Prague CC Kings will be Bohemian CC’s second match of the tournament having played Prague Barbarians Visigoths in the first game of the competition. Irrespective of the result in that game, BCC would hope to ensure victory in this contest to put them in good stead to qualify for the later stages of the tournament. However, they will meet a stern opponent in Prague CC Kings, who will be playing their second match on the trot, having faced off against United CC earlier.

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Squads to form BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: PCC Squad

H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, S Roy Dias, P Sadasivan, M Glew, M Sahijwani, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugula, N Vallaru and R Krishnan Guruswamy

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: BCC Squad

M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: BCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks

BCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks for captain: Muhammad Zubair, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran

BCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Prakash Sadasivan, Zahid Mahmood

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Muhammad Zubair

Muhammad Zubair Batsmen: Zahid Mahmood, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Arun Ashokan, Sudhir Gladson

Zahid Mahmood, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Arun Ashokan, Sudhir Gladson Bowlers: Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Waqar

Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Waqar All-rounders: Prakash Sadasivan, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: BCC vs PCC match prediction

PCC start off as favourites to win the BCC vs PCC live match as per our BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please note that the above BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, BCC vs PCC Dream11 team and BCC vs PCC Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The BCC vs PCC Dream11 team and BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

