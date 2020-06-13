PBVI Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live Game Info

Quick links:
Prague Barbarian Visigoths will take on Bohemian CC in the 2nd match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series league on Saturday, June 13. The PBVI vs BCC Dream11 match will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The PBVI vs BCC Dream11 game will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is our PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team and PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best PBVI vs BCC Dream11 live match results.
Prague Barbarians will come into this game after playing the tournament opener against United CC earlier in the day. The Barbarians will be led by Yashwantha Salian while the Bohemian Cricket Club will play under the captaincy of ace all-rounder Javed Iqbal. Prague Barbarian Visigoths will head into this match as the slight favourites because they have players like Sahil Grover and Charles Thambi within their ranks. Overall, it could be a great game of cricket and fans are in for some terrific action. Let's take a look at the squads and PBVI vs BCC Dream11 prediction.
Sahil Grover, Yashwantha Salian, Amritpal Rai, Sumit Pokhriyal, Charles Thambi, Piyush Kumar, Vedavyas Krishnan, Harsha Chaganty, Prem Nandivada, Rahul Rungta, Narayanan Achuthan, Chandrakumar Meher, Bilal Samad, Ravi Sangam, Balasubramanya Inamdar.
Muhammad Zubair, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Pratap R Jagtap, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Waheed Ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Usam, Zahid Mahood, Imran Ul Haq, G M Hasanat, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Haris Hassan.
Wicket-keepers: Amritpal Rai, Sahil Grover
Batsmen: Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Yashwantha Salian (Captain), Pratap R Jagtap
Bowlers: Waheed Ur-Rehman, Arif Javed
All-rounders: Javed Iqbal (Vice-captain), Ravindra Singh Bist, Harsha Chaganty
PBVI start off as favourites to win the PBVI vs BCC live match as per our PBVI vs BCC match prediction and PBVI vs BCC Dream11 team.
