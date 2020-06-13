PBVI Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live Game Info

Prague Barbarian Visigoths will take on Bohemian CC in the 2nd match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series league on Saturday, June 13. The PBVI vs BCC Dream11 match will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The PBVI vs BCC Dream11 game will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is our PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team and PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best PBVI vs BCC Dream11 live match results.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 can be organised with only Indian players, reckons Chairman Brijesh Patel

Prague Barbarians will come into this game after playing the tournament opener against United CC earlier in the day. The Barbarians will be led by Yashwantha Salian while the Bohemian Cricket Club will play under the captaincy of ace all-rounder Javed Iqbal. Prague Barbarian Visigoths will head into this match as the slight favourites because they have players like Sahil Grover and Charles Thambi within their ranks. Overall, it could be a great game of cricket and fans are in for some terrific action. Let's take a look at the squads and PBVI vs BCC Dream11 prediction.

PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Squads to form PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team

PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: PBVI Squad

Sahil Grover, Yashwantha Salian, Amritpal Rai, Sumit Pokhriyal, Charles Thambi, Piyush Kumar, Vedavyas Krishnan, Harsha Chaganty, Prem Nandivada, Rahul Rungta, Narayanan Achuthan, Chandrakumar Meher, Bilal Samad, Ravi Sangam, Balasubramanya Inamdar.

PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: BCC Squad

Muhammad Zubair, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Pratap R Jagtap, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Waheed Ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Usam, Zahid Mahood, Imran Ul Haq, G M Hasanat, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Haris Hassan.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik wants KKR to win IPL 2020 only for disaster-stricken Bengal

PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team

Here is the PBVI vs BCC Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Amritpal Rai, Sahil Grover

Batsmen: Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Yashwantha Salian (Captain), Pratap R Jagtap

Bowlers: Waheed Ur-Rehman, Arif Javed

All-rounders: Javed Iqbal (Vice-captain), Ravindra Singh Bist, Harsha Chaganty

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan promises special gesture for fans if IPL 2020 becomes 'TV-only' event

PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: PBVI vs BCC match prediction

PBVI start off as favourites to win the PBVI vs BCC live match as per our PBVI vs BCC match prediction and PBVI vs BCC Dream11 team.

Note: Please note that the above PBVI vs BCC Dream11 prediction, PBVI vs BCC Dream11 team and PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The PBVI vs BCC Dream11 team and PBVI vs BCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's latest IPL 2020 update makes fans want to help BCCI in organizing it

IMAGE COURTESY: DREAM11INDIAN.COM