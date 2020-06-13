PBVI Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live Game Info

Prague Barbarian Visigoths will take on United CC in the 1st match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series on Saturday, June 13. The PBVI vs UCC Dream11 match will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The PBVI vs UCC Dream11 game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is our PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Team and PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best PBVI vs UCC Dream11 live match results.

Both the teams would like to start their campaign on a winning note. They have some quality players in their sides. However, Prague Barbarian Visigoths will head into this match as the slight favourites because they have players like Sahil Grover and Charles Thambi within their ranks. Overall, it could be a great game of cricket and fans are in for some terrific action. Let's take a look at the squads and PBVI vs UCC Dream11 prediction.

PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Squads to form PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Team

PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: PBVI Squad

S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, P Kumar, S Pohkriyal, C Meher, C Thambi, V Krishnan, H Chaganty, P Nandivada, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad, R Sangam and B Inamdar

PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: UCC Squad

A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure

PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Team

Here is the PBVI vs UCC Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: S Grover (Captain), A Singh

Batsmen: Y Salian (Vice-captain), S Pokhriyal, U Kanyal

Bowlers: B Samad, N Achuthan, A Shukla, A Deshpande

All-rounders: V Krishnan, P Bagauly

PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: PBVI vs UCC match prediction

PBVI start off as favourites to win the PBVI vs UCC live match as per our PBVI vs UCC match prediction and PBVI vs UCC Dream11 team.

Note: Please note that the above PBVI vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PBVI vs UCC Dream11 team and PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The PBVI vs UCC Dream11 team and PBVI vs UCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: DREAM11INDIAN.COM