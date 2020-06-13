PBVI Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live Game Info

Quick links:
Prague Barbarian Visigoths will take on United CC in the 1st match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series on Saturday, June 13. The PBVI vs UCC Dream11 match will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The PBVI vs UCC Dream11 game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is our PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Team and PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best PBVI vs UCC Dream11 live match results.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020 can be organised with only Indian players, reckons Chairman Brijesh Patel
Both the teams would like to start their campaign on a winning note. They have some quality players in their sides. However, Prague Barbarian Visigoths will head into this match as the slight favourites because they have players like Sahil Grover and Charles Thambi within their ranks. Overall, it could be a great game of cricket and fans are in for some terrific action. Let's take a look at the squads and PBVI vs UCC Dream11 prediction.
S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, P Kumar, S Pohkriyal, C Meher, C Thambi, V Krishnan, H Chaganty, P Nandivada, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad, R Sangam and B Inamdar
A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure
ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik wants KKR to win IPL 2020 only for disaster-stricken Bengal
Wicket-keepers: S Grover (Captain), A Singh
Batsmen: Y Salian (Vice-captain), S Pokhriyal, U Kanyal
Bowlers: B Samad, N Achuthan, A Shukla, A Deshpande
All-rounders: V Krishnan, P Bagauly
ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan promises special gesture for fans if IPL 2020 becomes 'TV-only' event
PBVI start off as favourites to win the PBVI vs UCC live match as per our PBVI vs UCC match prediction and PBVI vs UCC Dream11 team.
ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's latest IPL 2020 update makes fans want to help BCCI in organizing it