ECN Czech Super Series T10 PBVI Vs UCC Live Scores, Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague Barbarian Visigoths will take on United CC in the 1st match of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Saturday, June 13. The PBVI vs UCC Dream11 match will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The PBVI vs UCC Dream11 game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are the PBVI vs UCC live streaming details, PBVI vs UCC live telecast in India details, PBVI vs UCC live match details and where to catch the PBVI vs UCC live scores.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 can be organised with only Indian players, reckons Chairman Brijesh Patel

PBVI vs UCC live streaming: ECN Czech Super Series T10 League preview

Both the teams would like to start their campaign on a winning note. They have some quality players in their sides. However, Prague Barbarian Visigoths will head into this match as the slight favourites because they have players like Sahil Grover and Charles Thambi within their ranks. Overall, it could be a great game of cricket and fans are in for some terrific action. Let's take a look at the squads and PBVI vs UCC Dream11 prediction.

PBVI vs UCC live scores: PBVI vs UCC live match weather report

The weather for the PBVI vs UCC live match will see cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms are predicted to begin at 12 PM local time which could end up hindering the game.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik wants KKR to win IPL 2020 only for disaster-stricken Bengal

PBVI vs UCC live scores: Where to watch PBVI vs UCC live streaming and PBVI vs UCC live telecast in India?

The PBVI vs UCC live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the PBVI vs UCC live streaming of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League by logging onto the FanCode App to watch each ball of the PBVI vs UCC live match. The ECN Czech Super Series T10 League PBVI vs UCC live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). For the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League and PBVI vs UCC live scores, fans can visit official social media handles of the teams.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan promises special gesture for fans if IPL 2020 becomes 'TV-only' event

PBVI vs UCC live streaming: PBVI vs UCC live scores and squad for the PBVI vs UCC live match in ECN Czech Super Series T10

PBVI vs UCC live scores: PBVI vs UCC squad: PBVI

S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, P Kumar, S Pohkriyal, C Meher, C Thambi, V Krishnan, H Chaganty, P Nandivada, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad, R Sangam and B Inamdar

PBVI vs UCC live scores: PBVI vs UCC squad: UCC

A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's latest IPL 2020 update makes fans want to help BCCI in organizing it