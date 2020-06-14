BCC Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live Game Info

Bohemia CC (BCC) will take on United CC (UCC) in the first match on Day two of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series on Sunday, June 14. The game will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. It will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). Fans can play the BCC vs UCC prediction game on the fantasy gaming app Dream11. Here is our BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team and BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of BCC vs UCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best BCC vs UCC Dream11 live match results.

BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: BCC vs UCC preview

The match against Bohemia CC will be United CC’s second match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series having played against the Prague Barbarians Visigoths and the Prague CC Kings on Saturday. Irrespective of the results in those games on Saturday, UCC would hope to ensure victory in this contest to put them in good stead to qualify for the later stages of the tournament. However, they will meet a stern opponent in Bohemia CC, who will be keen to pick a win irrespective of their performance against the Prague Barbarians Visigoths and the Prague CC Kings on Saturday.

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Squads to form BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: BCC Squad

Muhammad Zubair, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Pratap R Jagtap, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Waheed Ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Usam, Zahid Mahood, Imran Ul Haq, G M Hasanat, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Haris Hassan.

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: UCC Squad

A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure.

BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: BCC vs UCC Dream11 top picks

BCC vs UCC Dream11 top picks for captain: Pramod Bagauly, Muhammad Zubair

BCC vs UCC Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Abhimanyu Singh, Sudhir Gladson

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Muhammad Zubair, Abhimanyu Singh

Batsmen: Zahid Mahmood, Umesh Kanyal, Shasvat Raizada

Bowlers: Arpan Shukla, Waheed Ur-Rahman, Ali Waqar

All-rounders: Javed Iqbal, Pramod Bagauly, Ravindra Singh Bist

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: BCC vs UCC match prediction

UCC start off as favourites to win the BCC vs UCC live match as per our BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please note that the above BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, BCC vs UCC Dream11 team and BCC vs UCC Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The BCC vs UCC Dream11 team and BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

