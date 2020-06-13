UCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live Game Info

Prague CC Kings (PCC) will take on United CC (UCC) in the 3rd match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series on Saturday, June 13. The game will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will begin at 5:30 PM (IST). Fans can play the UCC vs PCC prediction game on the fantasy gaming app Dream11. Here is our UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team and UCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of UCC vs PCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best UCC vs PCC Dream11 live match results.

UCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: UCC vs PCC preview

The match against Prague CC Kings will be United CC’s second match of the tournament, having played Prague Barbarians Visigoths in the first game of the competition. Irrespective of the result in that game, UCC would hope to ensure a victory in this contest to put them in good stead to qualify for the later stages of the tournament. However, they will meet a stern opponent in Prague CC Kings, who will be keen to start their campaign on a winning note.

UCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Squads to form UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team

UCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: PCC Squad

H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, S Roy Dias, P Sadasivan, M Glew, M Sahijwani, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugula, N Vallaru and R Krishnan Guruswamy

UCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: UCC Squad

A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure

UCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: UCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks

UCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks for captain: Pramod Bagauly, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran

UCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Hilal Ahmed, Sudhir Gladson

UCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Hilal Ahmed

Hilal Ahmed Batsmen: Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Umesh Kanyal, Shasvat Raizada

Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Umesh Kanyal, Shasvat Raizada Bowlers: Arpan Shukla, Sameera Maduranga, Ramesh Krishnan Guruswamy

Arpan Shukla, Sameera Maduranga, Ramesh Krishnan Guruswamy All-rounders: Prakash Sadasivan, Pramod Bagauly, Rhuturaj Maghare

UCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: UCC vs PCC match prediction

PCC start off as favourites to win the UCC vs PCC live match as per our UCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please note that the above UCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, UCC vs PCC Dream11 team and UCC vs PCC Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The UCC vs PCC Dream11 team and UCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

