BCCI Celebrates Virat Kohli's 12th Anniversary With 154* Vs NZ In 2016; Watch Video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed 12 years in international cricket on Tuesday. The RCB captain took to social media to share a collage of his journey, writing that time flies as he celebrated the iconic anniversary. Several others, including the BCCI and Kohli’s IPL team RCB, also took to social media to celebrate the player’s milestones. RCB, for whom the batsman will appear in the IPL 2020, called the cricketer the greatest of all time, as their social media accounts mentioned the countless records held by the 31-year-old. The BCCI, on the other hand, reminisced one of the iconic innings played by Virat Kohli for India on his 12th anniversary.

BCCI remember Kohli’s 154* against New Zealand

Taking to social media, the BCCI shared a highlights reel of Virat Kohli’s knock against New Zealand in 2016. During the match, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 154 during the third ODI at Mohali. The Indian skipper’s knock was one of his iconic chases, in which the batsman was successful in managing the game perfectly as he guided India to victory. BCCI, while sharing the highlights reel, wrote that the knock by Virat Kohli was one of his finest yet. The highlights reel shows Virat Kohli dispatching deliveries to all parts of the ground, as his confident batting helped India chase down the total.

As we celebrate #12YearsOfViratKohli take a look at one his fine knocks (154*) against New Zealand in Mohali.@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/W5SrUAkEBE — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2020

Virat Kohli’s knock against New Zealand in 2016 is remembered for a variety of reasons. Chasing down the target of 286, India seemed to be in trouble initially as both Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed early on. After the early setback, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, arguably two of the best chasers in the game, stitched together a 151-run stand, that was the foundation which led India to victory. While MS Dhoni got dismissed for 80, Virat Kohli stayed till the end. The RCB batsman finished the match with unbeaten 154 runs off 134 balls. Kohli’s special knock included 16 fours and a solitary six.

Fans react to video posted by BCCI

Virat Kohli @imVkohli has given us immense joy & pleasure with his powerful performances. Amongst the top 2 batsmen in the world, he is the only current batsman likely to break Sachin's batting records.

Good luck for your next 10 years & hope you win many laurels & trophies 🏆 — Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) August 18, 2020

After BCCI posted the video, several cricket fans expressed their delight at seeing the governing body post a video of Virat Kohli. One of the fans called Kohli’s innings against New Zealand as his best knock yet. Another Twitter user called Virat Kohli the master of run chases. Several fans also rejoiced at the fact that BCCI’s Twitter account was finally posting videos as well.

@imVkohli Brilliantly Scored His 26th International Century & Steered #TeamIndia To A 7-Wicket Victory Over @BLACKCAPS In Style; Chase Master For A Reason! 💯 #12YearsOfViratKohli — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) August 18, 2020

Kohli centuries stats

The century scored by Kohli against New Zealand was his 26th international hundred in ODIs and his 16th in the second innings of an ODI. The Indian skipper currently has 43 ODI centuries to his name. The cricketer has also scored 27 centuries in Test cricket.

Image Courtesy: twitter/bcci