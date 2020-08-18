Virat Kohli's India Debut As Batsman Completes 12 Years In International Cricket: Watch

In March 2008, the Virat Kohli-led India Under-19 team defeated South Africa Under-19 team to win the 2008 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Since then, Virat Kohli rose to prominence and started knocking on the doors of the Indian cricket team. The right-hander didn't have to wait long as he was soon selected to play for India in Sri Lanka.

On this day, 12 years ago, Virat Kohli made his debut vs Sri Lanka

It was on August 18, 2008, when Virat Kohli made his debut for India against Sri Lanka in the first of the five-match ODI series. On Tuesday, the Indian captain marked 12 years in international cricket. Virat Kohli didn't have the best of debuts as he was co-incidentally out for a paltry score of 12. The Delhi lad, who was playing as a makeshift opener during the whole series, scored his first fifty during the fourth ODI where he scored 54 and helped India secure a win.

Virat Kohli's first international hundred came after 14 matches when he scored 107 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2009. Since then, there has been no looking back for the 31-year old as he went on to become one of the leading batsmen in the world across formats. The RCB captain's consistency across formats is worth lauding and since making his debut, there has been no batsman in the world who has amassed more runs across formats.

Currently, Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world across the three forms of the game. Virat Kohli centuries in his 12-year career is nothing short of spectacular. The Virat Kohli centuries count in ODIs is a massive 43. The Virat Kohli centuries also include the 27 tons he has scored in the longest form of the game. Although the Virat Kohli centuries count in traditional formats is massive, he hasn't been able to reach the three-figure mark in T20Is. The Virat Kohli centuries count in IPL is five.

Virat Kohli is all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is set to be played in the UAE from September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. The RCB captain's performances will be key in determining how far the Bangalore-based franchise go in the tournament.

Virat Kohli debut knock highlights

