Virat Kohli Goes Missing From BCCI Awards Photo, Fans Come Up With Funny Explanations

Cricket News

BCCI posted a photo of the Indian team will all its members except skipper Virat Kohli which the Twitterati noted quickly and trolled the board mercilessly.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its annual awards on Sunday to celebrate the success of leading men and women cricketers of the country as well as match officials, state associations and former cricketers. Former India opener Virender Sehwag delivered the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture. Mayank Agarwal received the award for Best International debut after a scintillating performance against Australia 'Down Under' last year while Jasprit Bumrah took home two awards.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma headline Aakash Chopra's ODI team of the decade

All the Indian cricketers had gathered to attend the annual awards function along with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. However, post the award ceremony, the BCCI posted a photo of the Indian team will all its members except skipper Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant was another notable absentee.

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli absent from team picture

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become joint highest T20I run-getters of all time

Twitterati were quick to spot Kohli and Pant's absence and they trolled the BCCI mercilessly. Soon, memes and comments trolling Virat Kohli's absence started flowing in.

Ind vs Aus: Here's a look at a few reactions 

 ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni star in ODI World XI of the decade (2010-2019)

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's sweet wedding wishes for Manish Pandey win hearts

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER

Published:
COMMENT
