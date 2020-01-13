Virat Kohli Goes Missing From BCCI Awards Photo, Fans Come Up With Funny Explanations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its annual awards on Sunday to celebrate the success of leading men and women cricketers of the country as well as match officials, state associations and former cricketers. Former India opener Virender Sehwag delivered the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture. Mayank Agarwal received the award for Best International debut after a scintillating performance against Australia 'Down Under' last year while Jasprit Bumrah took home two awards.

All the Indian cricketers had gathered to attend the annual awards function along with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. However, post the award ceremony, the BCCI posted a photo of the Indian team will all its members except skipper Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant was another notable absentee.

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli absent from team picture

Twitterati were quick to spot Kohli and Pant's absence and they trolled the BCCI mercilessly. Soon, memes and comments trolling Virat Kohli's absence started flowing in.

Ind vs Aus: Here's a look at a few reactions

Is Virat not part of team India ? Or he is having special privileges as a captain? — Jayesh Sharma (@jayesh15sharma) January 12, 2020

Kohli and pant party 🍻 — Bhargav6563 (@bhargav6563) January 12, 2020

Shivam Dube all set for Roadies and Splitsvilla audition after the function is over. — ` (@FourOverthrows) January 12, 2020

For all those who r thinking where i vk , he is clicking the picture....huge sacrifice....my fav captain....my love....vk😊😊 — SM (@shounak_3) January 12, 2020

Arre yaar tumlog pant pant kyun kar rahe ho ? Isko pichhale match men nhi khelaya isliye bhaag gaya — Bitu tiwari (@kaheretiwari) January 12, 2020

Where the fuck is @imVkohli

Wo jarur kahin add kr rha hoga paise kama rha hoga🤣🤣🤣🤣 — abhishek tripathi (@triphathi) January 12, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER