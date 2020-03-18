Shoaib Akhtar Claims PCB Needs To Learn From BCCI About Making Ex-players Administrators

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not including former players in order to better the sport in Pakistan. He asked PCB to learn from world cricket in how to include seasoned campaigners to improve the sport.

Shoaib Akhtar furious with PCB for its treatment of former players

In a chat show, Shoaib Akhtar seemed extremely agitated with Pakistan’s treatment of its former players and advised the PCB to learn from other nations. He referred to several nations who have included former cricketers in administration to get the desired results. Shoaib Akhtar also went on to question the mentality of the elite class in Pakistan. He claims that they always want a weak person under them so that they can run the administration without any hindrance.

Shoaib Akhtar said that all other cricketing nations are bringing their former players into the administration which is why they are scaling new heights. He added that because PCB is not incorporating any former players into the administration, cricket is suffering in the country.

Shoaib Akhtar cited examples of India and South Africa. He said Sourav Ganguly is the President of BCCI while Rahul Dravid is heading the National Cricket Academy. Graeme Smith heads Cricket South Africa. Mark Boucher is the head coach, but the opposite is happening in Pakistan. He also said that they have not used him and added that his job was not to sit on TV shows. He concluded saying they should have allowed him to run cricket in Pakistan.

PSL 2020 called off amidst coronavirus outbreak

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), which had reached the playoffs stage of the tournament was called off due to coronavirus pandemic. This decision was taken with immediate effect as the COVID-19 had started taking a toll on Pakistan. The cases saw an astonishing rise in the last one day as Pakistan failed to contain the outbreak.

On Monday, Pakistan recorded their biggest single-day rise in coronavirus pandemic as 90 new coronavirus cases took the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to an alarming 184. And with the situation getting worse with each passing moment, the PCB decided to call off PSL 2020.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is also set to take a decision soon on the fate of the IPL 2020, which has been postponed to April 15.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM