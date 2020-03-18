Ravichandran Ashwin Does Not Have Ideal Successors At The Moment: L Sivaramakrishnan

The Indian team has been honing some fascinating fast bowlers in recent years, but the lack of quality off-spinners is evident. As reported by PTI, former Team India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan feels that it is time for Team India to nurture its new generation of off-spin bowlers as Ravichandran Ashwin enjoys his final years in international Test cricket. Ashwin, who has 365 Test wickets to his name, has been effective for Team India at home but has not quite been able to make the most out of foreign surfaces.

L Sivaramakrishnan hopes for new crop of Indian talent

Talking about India's dearth of off-spinners, L Sivaramakrishnan believes that the problem lies in the Ranji Trophy, where the off-spinners are not given too much preference because of their vulnerability towards being hit. The former Team India spinner believes that India need to find a set of two to three young off-spinners whom they can develop as Ashwin nears the end of his career. L Sivaramakrishnan maintained that a bowler over 30 years-old may not be an option as his fitness for international cricket may begin to tail off soon. Talking about the chances that a captain needs to take, L Sivaramakrishnan cited how Sourav Ganguly handled and supported Harbhajan Singh in the early part of his career.

Harbhajan Singh vouches for old talent

Former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh called for chances being given to Jalaj Saxena (33) and Akshay Wakhare (34). Harbhajan also added how he had noticed Wakhare in the Mumbai Indians nets and how the 34-year-old's age should not be a deciding factor. L Sivaramakrishnan also expressed sympathy for Saxena as his career ran almost parallel to Ravichandran Ashwin, leading to a lack of chances for the all-rounder.

Ravichandran Ashwin was traded from the Kings XI Punjab to the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020. He will be an important factor in Delhi's hopes for their maiden IPL trophy, if and when IPL 2020 commences.

