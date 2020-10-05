'Age Is Just A Number For Some': Irfan Pathan Takes A Dig At MSD; Harbhajan Supports

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh's latest tweets grabbed eyeballs as fans indicated that both of them took a dig at MS Dhoni. On Saturday, Irfan Pathan on this Twitter wrote a cryptic tweet, “Age is just a number for some and for some others a reason to be dropped…”.

Notably, the tweet came just a day after Dhoni struggled with his fitness during the IPL game between Chennai and Hyderabad in IPL 2020. Backing Irfan Pathan, the veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh concurred with the former's tweet and wrote - "1000000 per cent agree with you".

Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2020

Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh have earlier expressed their disappointment for not receiving support from the team management. Earlier this year, Irfan took an apparent jibe at Dhoni and the team-management after announcing his retirement.

Furthermore, Harbhajan had also said that he was not backed because ‘they’ felt he was too old.

READ: Washington Sundar net worth, Dream11 IPL salary, house and personal life on 21st birthday

READ: IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan hails Mumbai players for absorbing pressure post win against Punjab

Harbhajan Singh omitted from Chennai’s players' list

On Thursday, October 1, Chennai removed both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh from their official website and reportedly began the process of ending their contractual relationship with the two. The cricketers signed deals with Chennai ahead of the 2018 edition of the tournament which were due to expire with the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Moreover, during the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading window, both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh were retained by the franchise for ₹11 crore ($2.1 million) and ₹2 crore ($280,400) respectively.

Even though they were retained for the aforementioned amounts, both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh will not be receiving their Dream11 IPL 2020 salary as confirmed by team’s CEO himself. While speaking with InsideSport, Kasi Viswanathan said “players will only be paid” if they are playing. He added that since Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh made themselves unavailable for the season, they “won’t be paid”.

While there were earlier reports of a possible rift between Suresh Raina and the franchise, the cricketer himself clarified on social media that everything is normal between the two. However, in the latest development, the Chennai franchise has removed the names of both Suresh Raina as well as Harbhajan Singh from their official website.

READ: Suresh Raina congratulates Rohit Sharma on completing 5,000 runs in Dream11 IPL

READ: Virender Sehwag has witty suggestions for MS Dhoni, David Warner ahead of the game: Watch

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.