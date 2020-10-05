Washington Sundar Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life On 21st Birthday

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar is a regular member of India’s T20I set-up. He made his international debut back in 2017 and has represented his national side in one ODI and 23 T20Is. Apart from being a quality right-arm off-spinner for Team India, he is also currently a prominent member of the Bangalore franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

The cricketer turned 21 on Monday, October 5. To commemorate the Washington Sundar birthday occasion, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his Dream11 IPL 2020 salary.

Dream11 IPL 2020 celebrates Washington Sundar birthday

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Bio-bubble Fatigue Likely To Make David Warner Skip BBL 2020-21?

Washington Sundar birthday: How much is Washington Sundar net worth?

According to powersportz.com, the Washington Sundar net worth is estimated to be up to ₹7.3 crore (i.e. US$1 million) as of 2020. Some of the Washington Sundar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. It also includes the salary he receives from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for his cricketing commitments for the side in the Indian domestic circuit. The 21-year-old also features in several brand promotional campaigns along with his Bangalore teammates during the Dream11 IPL.

Washington Sundar birthday: How much is the Washington Sundar Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the off-spinner was retained by the Bangalore franchise from their squad of the 2019 edition of the tournament. As per the signing, the Washington Sundar Dream11 salary for the 2020 season is ₹3.2 crore (US$448,640). The Washington Sundar Dream11 IPL salary indicates that he is their sixth-most valued retained cricketer after the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube and Umesh Yadav.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Wicket-takers: Mohammad Shami Needs 2 Wickets To Beat Curran, Ngidi

Washington Sundar birthday: His personal life

Washington Sundar’s father, M Sundar, reportedly once made it to the Tamil Nadu’s probables for a Ranji Trophy season. However, he never made a cut into their squad. According to celebritycontactdetails.com, Washington Sundar lives in his hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: The above Washington Sundar net worth and Washington Sundar Dream11 IPL salary from Bangalore information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Washington Sundar net worth and Washington Sundar Dream11 IPL salary from Bangalore figures.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Trolled By Netizens For Witty Tweet On Washington Sundar's Spell Vs Mumbai

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Washington Sundar's 2019 Heroics Against Favourites Hyderabad; Watch

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.