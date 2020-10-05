Shoaib Akhtar, Fans Left In Splits After Brett Lee Makes Fun Of Him In Old Video: Watch

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time, who gave nightmares to batsmen from all over the world. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak. The 'Rawalpindi Express' was deadly with his bouncers and had hit several batsmen on their helmets. Over the years, several cricketers have shared anecdotes about Shoaib Akhtar and how scary it was facing the Pakistan pacer.

Brett Lee opens up on his experience of facing Shoaib Akhtar

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar shared a video of former Australian pacer Brett Lee on his Twitter account where the latter is seen speaking about his experience of facing the Pakistan international. The video was a snippet from The Kapil Sharma Show, which is hosted by famous comedian Kapil Sharma. Brett Lee was present on The Kapil Sharma Show where he made fun of Shoaib Akhtar's face while he starts his run-up by enacting it.

Brett Lee further said that Shoaib Akhtar was looking at him as if he was saying that he would kill him. He added that Shoaib Akhtar was running in with anger with his hair flying as he bowled a quick delivery. Brett Lee said that he watched the ball but it ended up hitting him on the foot.

Brett Lee admitted that he was terrified of Shoaib Akhtar's bowling, which is why he appealed to the umpire stating that it was out. However, the Australian umpire said it was not out and Brett Lee had to face Shoaib Akhtar again.

Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball

Pakistan has given world cricket several world-class fast bowlers. One of them is Shoaib Akhtar who is still considered as the fastest bowler of all-time. The Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball was clocked at an unbelievable 161.3 km/h (100.2mph) back in 2003. Brett Lee is also one of the quickest bowlers the world has ever seen. The Brett Lee fastest ball is not much behind Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball. The Brett Lee fastest ball was clocked at 161.1 km/h.

