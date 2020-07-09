Virat Kohli Pokes Fun At Mandeep Singh's Running, Gets Trolled By KXIP Batter In Punjabi

Indian captain Virat Kohli is known for having a great sense of humour. The funny comments made by the batsman online have left his fans in splits. Another such instance has now come to light, courtesy of a funny exchange between Virat Kohli and Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh.

Cricketers troll Mandeep Singh for running video

Kings XI batsman Mandeep Singh recently took to Instagram to share a video of him training on the field. In the video shared by Mandeep Singh, the player can be seen running and performing fitness drills. However, several Indian cricketers took the opportunity to take a sly dig at the post by Mandeep Singh.

Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni asked why the person shooting the video is breathing so heavily. Mandeep Singh’s Kings XI Punjab teammate Sarfaraz Khan asked why the player is running so slowly. Indian captain Virat Kohli got on the act as well, choosing to poke fun at Mandeep Singh in Punjabi. Virat Kohli wrote in Punjabi, asking Mandeep Singh to raise his legs while running.

However, Mandeep Singh got back at Virat Kohli, taking the moment to troll his former RCB teammate in Punjabi. Replying to Virat Kohli’s comment, Mandeep Singh responded in Punjabi as well. The batsman said that he can only lift his legs when he’s dancing and performing ‘bhangra’ and that raising your legs while running is a difficult task.

Both Mandeep Singh and Virat Kohli seem to share a great camaraderie, having been teammates in the past. Mandeep Singh and Virat Kohli played together have played together for RCB in the IPL. However, if IPL 2020 goes underway, both the players would be playing for different teams. While Virat Kohli will be leading RCB in IPL 2020, Mandeep Singh will be turning out for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

Virat Kohl has been trolling several Indian cricketers on Instagram

This is not the first time Virat Kohli has exchanged banter with cricketers on the platform. The RCB batsman is regularly seen poking fun at his colleagues. Recently, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to troll Indian teammate Mayank Agrawal for his training video as well. When Mayank Agrawal shared a video of him hanging upside down doing balance training, Virat Kohli was quick to come up with a cheeky comment. The Indian captain asked the player what happened, saying that it seems like the lockdown has reached unbearable limits.

Image Courtesy: instagram/mandeeps12, instagram/virat.kohli