Wasim Jaffer Reacts To Sunil Gavaskar Mocking Foreign Pundits With Incredibly Funny Meme

After Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at English cricketing pundits by saying that Indian media should not give them any attention, Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious Hera Pheri meme in response. Former English cricketers have been criticising the Indian pitches ever since the second Test. However, the current English side made no comments on the conditions of the pitches.

Also Read Rohit Sharma Breaks MASSIVE Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Record In Test Cricket

Wasim Jaffer posts hilarious meme in response to Sunil Gavaskar mocking foreign pundits

After repeatedly hearing widespread criticism of the Indian pitches from most of the English camp, Sunil Gavaskar seemed annoyed. In response, Gavaskar said that English pundits should not be given importance as when the Indian team gets out on 36 (as against Australia), the comments of Indian pundits are never given importance in foreign media. "Chal Phut" (Get Lost), was Gavaskar's funny and straightforward response to comments made by foreign pundits.

As one can see in the tweet above, Wasim Jaffer was asked to send a meme on the same and the former Indian cricketer did not disappoint. Jaffer, who is known for his humour, obliged to respond to Gavaskar's comments, thereby lighting up Indian fans on social media. This tweet was a perfect reflection of Gavaskar's response to English rants on Indian pitches

Michael Vaughan belittles recent Indian pitches

Amongst all the English pundits who criticized Indian pitches, perhaps no one criticized them as much as Michael Vaughan. Vaughan was seen going on a rant to criticize the pitches as he also referred to them as "s****" when he was asked for his views on Twitter. In a later tweet, Vaughan added, "If we are going to see these pitches ... I have an answer to how it could work ... Give the Teams 3 innings."

Also Read Geoffrey Boycott Has Interesting Take On Ahmedabad Pitch, Schools Netizens On Twitter

India vs England live

With India leading the India vs England Test series 2-1, the fourth and final match is a crucial game for India, who are still in the running for a spot alongside New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final. India just needs a win or a draw to qualify for the final. On the other hand, England are already out of the running as they came into the series needing at least three wins. The India vs England 4th Test is currently underway and as things stand, India leads England by 54 runs in the first innings on Day 2.

Also Read India Vs England 4th Test: Netizens Point Out Super Co-incidence In Mohammad Siraj Wickets

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 4th Test will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans can visit the official websites and social media pages of the BCCI and England Cricket to catch the India vs England live scores and updates.

Also Read India Vs England 4th Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Preview

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.