'That's My Boy': Rishabh Pant Earns Praise From Sehwag As He Reverse Sweeps Anderson For 4

Breathing fire against English bowlers in the fourth and final Test, Rishabh Pant played magnificent innings on Friday to topple England's lead in the first innings. The young gun, who finally breached the 100-run mark after failing in the 90s for quite a few times, spared no English bowler including star of the innings - Ben Stokes. However, his moment of the innings came in the 83rd over when he outrageously ripped apart veteran speedster James Anderson by hitting him for a boundary.

Pant, who was on song, reverse swept James Anderson just when he had got the new ball in his hand. The youngster played the gutsy shot and was rewarded as well, as the ball rushed towards boundary overslip. Pant's reverse sweep earned him praise from former India explosive opener Virender Sehwag - who is also known for his fiery and fearless knocks. The former India cricketer took to Twitter to express joy as Pant brought up his century with a six - something that Sehwag himself was famous for.

Delighted by his innings, Sehwag tweeted, "That's my boy!"

Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.

That's my Boy! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021

Continuing his form from Australia, Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant unleashed upon the English bowlers on Friday in the final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The young gun spared no bowler, including England's star Ben Stokes, as he smashed a quickfire 100 to topple England's well-earned lead. After missing out the century by inches in his previous innings, Pant finally breached the 100-run mark on Friday evening just before the end of play on Day 2, with support from Washington Sundar who held the other end sternly.

Sundar notches a silent 50

Pant's fiery knock, not only helped India gain lead in the first innings of the game, but also tired out the English bowlers which could be seen as the visitor's constantly missed out on their lines and lengths. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman was eventually dismissed by Rishabh Pant right after scoring his century. While Pant wreaked havoc from one end, Washington Sundar played a silent inning from the other end holding the fortress after India's top order crumbled. Sundar also brought up his half-century extending India's lead to 71 runs. Currently, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are on the crease with India at 276/7 as the play approaches an end.

