'Stokes Won The Battle': Ex-Eng Spinner Hails All-rounder As He Dismisses Kohli For A Duck

Prolonging the wait for his 71st century, Virat Kohli failed to get going yet again on Friday in the fourth and final Test against England. The Indian captain was dismissed by Ben Stokes for a duck after facing 8 deliveries. Reviewing Kohli's dismissal in the first innings, former England spinner Graeme Swann hailed the ace all-rounder for winning the battle against Kohli.

Speaking during the Lunch break at Star Sports on the second day, Swann heaped praise on Stokes' delivery to dismiss the Indian captain after the duo engaged in a brawl on day 1 of the final Test. Highlighting the threat posed by Kohli once he gets going, Swann pointed out the mastery shown by Stokes to get the better of the Indian captain.

Labelling the dismissal as an 'absolute beauty,' Swann said, "He (Kohli) is world class, we all know that. On this wicket, it is very difficult to start. More so against spin bowlers because of the amount it can turn and bounce. You are not expecting an absolute floater like that (from fast bowler Ben Stokes)."

"We know when Kohli is starting his innings, he looks to score early, he likes to get on the board. So, he just chased the ball. But if you are not as good as Virat Kohli, you probably do not nick the ball. Because it was that much in the slot, he was probably too late on it. So very well done, Ben Stokes. There were a few words said between them so Stokes has probably won that battle today. Just an absolute beauty," he added.

Stokes has dismissed Kohli five times in his career so far. This is the 2nd time the India captain has been dismissed by the England pacer in this series. By virtue of his wicket on Friday, Kohli has also been dismissed on zero twice in a series for the first time in his 10-year-long Test career. Swann also praised Stokes for dismissing Kohli early allowing England to get in a pole position.

"He is a bit under the weather from all accounts as well, and to be out in this heat, all credit to him. This is hard work. He is a fast bowler as well. You gotta take your hats off for him for what he has done so far," Swann concluded.

Pant smashes England's lead

Despite India's top-order failing in the first innings, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar paired up to deprive England of their lead, along with a healthy contribution from Rohit Sharma. The Indian opener smashed 49 runs before falling to Stokes while Ajinkya Rahane tried to get going but was dismissed by Anderson. Coming in to bat, Rishabh Pant got going from the moment he took the crease and scored a quickfire 50 taking on the English bowlers. While Pant smashed England's lead with a rapid attack, Washington Sundar held the other strong tiring out all English bowlers including the star of the innings Ben Stokes. India are 223/6 and lead by 18 runs.

