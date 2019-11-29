BCCI Scorers Aged 60+ To Approach Sourav Ganguly For Being Forced To Retire Without Notice

The BCCI on Friday reportedly imposed retirement on 17 scorers who turned 60 at the start of the domestic season. The decision was taken without formally communicating the same to the officials. There was no formal announcement by the BCCI on this issue and the scorers have been not assigned matches or been pulled out, leaving them in a state of shock.

Scorers' community shocked after BCCI imposes retirement

The scoring community has been shocked at the sudden decision to force them to retire. The scorers have been the unsung heroes for cricket all these years with their immaculate work. Their work is the entire basis for statistics in the game. The community was left unimpressed and said that the BCCI could have at least informed them in an apt manner.

Sourav Ganguly to the rescue?

The BCCI's Panel of Scorers have written to newly appointed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to look further into the matter. The scorers have said that at least informing them with a notice on the same could have helped them accept the news in a proper state of mind. Interestingly, no other nation has a ‘retirement age’ for scorers. Incidentally, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, one of the scorers on duty was aged above 70.

Scorers express shock, discontent

The scorers have expressed their shock at the decision and have raised questions regarding the decision. An unnamed scorer was quoted by a leading Indian publication saying that the BCCI cannot force them to retire when they are not employed by them as such. He further questioned that BCCI doesn’t give the scorers as many benefits as umpires or match referees receive. Another scorer mentioned that the scorers don’t need to be fit enough to do their duty, as long as their vision and general health is is okay. A third scorer also claimed that BCCI hasn’t recruited a scorer since 2004 without backup and says it is strange to see BCCI get rid of so many of them at once.

