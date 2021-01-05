Sourav Ganguly's Discharge On Wednesday; Condition Normal But Will Need Angioplasty Soon

In the latest development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, the doctors informed, providing an update on the future course of treatment for Dada. Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of heaviness of head, vomiting & discomfort in the chest while exercising. Providing an update on Sourav Ganguly's health on Tuesday, doctors informed that the BCCI President will be on oral medication post his discharge and will be monitored by a doctor at his residence.

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, who visited the hospital on Tuesday to inspect Sourav Ganguly, said that the former Indian cricketer suffered from a cardiac problem common to most Indians and ruled out any impact on his day-to-day life or life span. Hailing Sourav Ganguly as a 'national icon', Dr Devi Shetty revealed that the former Indian captain would require a routine angioplasty and that he could resume normal life with medical care and precautionary medicines. The renowned cardiac surgeon ruled out the possibility of lifestyle & food habits triggering Ganguly's heart condition and said that he could return in the next two weeks for further treatment.

"Sourav Ganguly's heart condition is normal to the extent that he can play cricket, exercise hardcore and even fly an aeroplane. He has no chest pain or any problem now. He can go home tomorrow and can come back after 2 weeks or 15 days,' Dr Devi Shetty said, addressing the press on Tuesday.

13-member board assists Sourav Ganguly

A 13-member medical board was formed to discuss the further course of treatment for Sourav Ganguly who was hospitalised on Saturday after suffering a mild heart attack. Ganguly underwent one angioplasty on the day of his admission. On Monday the doctors' panel decided that further angioplasty for blocked arteries didn't need to be done immediately, and that it was safer to defer it to later.

What happened to Sourav Ganguly?

Dr Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital told reporters on Saturday that "Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours." "He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated," he added. The doctors actually diagnosed three blocked coronary arteries. "He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now," a doctor added then.

