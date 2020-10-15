BD Vs MAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Live

The Band-e-Amir Region cricket team will lock horns with Mis Ainak Region in Game 7 of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD tournament. The BD vs MAK match is set to begin at 10:30 am IST on October 16 from the Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan. Here is our BD vs MAK Dream11 prediction, BD vs MAK Dream11 team and BD vs MAK Dream11 top picks.

The schedule for the upcoming Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament in Kandahar Cricket Ground#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/cVo5ToS8u7 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 5, 2020

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Amusingly Credits Himself For Shane Watson's Return To Form: Watch

BD vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Despite having lost their last match against Mis Ainak Region in last year's Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD tournament, Band-e-Amir Region seem to be on track to win this year's encounter against the defending champions. Band-e-Amir defeated Boost Region by 6 wickets, chasing the required 90 runs in just 18 overs. Amir Hamza, Nijat Masood and Waqar Salamkheil cleaned up the 2019 champions within 35 overs, leaving the batsmen with a simple job. In their second game, the bowlers produced yet another inspired spell, with Nijat Masood picking three wickets and Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza and Karim Janat taking two each to successfully defend the team's 277 run total.

Mis Ainak have been bowled out for pretty low scores in both their matches so far and will try to work on putting up a better defence. Their total of 149 in the last game was not nearly enough, as they were soundly beaten by Amo Region. Their first game against Speen Ghar was also a close affair, with Mis Ainak winning by 37 runs after bowling out the side.

Also Read | Priyam Garg Tweets On Receiving MS Dhoni Masterclass, Netizens Laud 'Captain Cool'

BD vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

Band-e-Amir Region predicted starting lineup

Hazratullah Zazai, Imran Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Karim Janat, Zia-ul-Haq, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Waqar Salamkheil

Mis Ainak Region predicted starting lineup

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C) (WK), Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahim Mangal, Ghamai Zadran, Shahidullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Yousuf Zazai, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Haseebullah

BD vs MAK Key Players

Band-e-Amir Region - Nijat Masood, Amir Hamza, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli

Mis Ainak Region - Ghamai Zadran, Haseebullah, Zahir Khan, Shahidullah

Also Read | 'Shreyas Is In Pain But Is Able To Move His Shoulder'

BD vs MAK Dream11 team

WK: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batting: Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah

All-rounders: Ihsanullah Ihsan, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Nijat Masood, Amir Hamza, Haseebullah, Zahir Khan

BD vs MAK Dream11 prediction

According to our BD vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Band-e-Amir Region will continue their winning streak and win the match.

Note: The BD vs MAK Dream11 prediction and BD vs MAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BD vs MAK Dream11 team and BD vs MAK Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Missed By Fans In Commentary Box After Tweeting On Nortje's 155 Km/hr Snorter

Image Credits: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.