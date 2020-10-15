Priyam Garg Tweets On Receiving MS Dhoni Masterclass, Netizens Laud 'Captain Cool'

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Chennai defeated Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday, October 13, in the 29th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. After the match, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni was seen imparting wisdom to some of Hyderabad’s youngsters including Priyam Garg, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abdul Samad. The video of the heart-warming moment was even shared on the official social media accounts of Dream11 IPL immediately after Chennai’s thumping win over Hyderabad.
Thala @msdhoni is intense on the field but off it, he always shares his knowledge and wisdom with the younger bunch.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020
😍 #Dream11IPL #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/9TJTw7WLNx
On Wednesday, October 14, i.e. one day after MS Dhoni’s apparent masterclass to youngsters, Hyderabad’s 19-year-old batting star Priyam Garg shared an image from the moment on his social media account. In the picture, he along with several of his teammates can be seen receiving some invaluable tips and lessons from the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.
October 14, 2020
MS Dhoni fans appear to have been impressed with the Chennai skipper sharing his wisdom with Priyam Garg and co. After Chennai’s commanding win over Hyderabad, several users took to Twitter and praised ‘Captain Cool’ for his masterclass session with the youngsters. Here is a look at some of the fans lovingly reacting to MS Dhoni for his interaction with Hyderabad players.
October 14, 2020
Priyam Garg Gets @MSDhoni's Autograph on His Jersey !!— 😎 Binu D Bloods 😎 👉CSK👈 (@BinuBloods) October 14, 2020
FANBOY Moment ❤ #CSK pic.twitter.com/5VB4MBh64x
Dhoni is best player and caption or weeket kipar in the world ..dhoni is most popular person in the world— Dinesh Prajapat (@DineshP57204355) October 15, 2020
He is Coach of indian Team @msdhoni 💙 pic.twitter.com/DLsg5kdIwy— 😷 பிசாசு 🤫 (@verse_shylu_yo) October 14, 2020
The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season is Priyam Garg’s first outing in the tournament. He was acquired by the Hyderabad franchise during the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019. So far, the 19-year-old has played all eight matches for his side in the ongoing season. Priyam Garg Dream11 IPL stats composes of him scoring 102 runs at an average of 20.40 with a staggering strike-rate of 139.72.
MS Dhoni and co. will now go up against Delhi on Saturday, October 17 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.
Some super delicious Arab dates for you! 🦁💛 #StartTheWhistles #Dream11IPL #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/R5lhaRZoGk— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2020
