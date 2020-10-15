Priyam Garg Tweets On Receiving MS Dhoni Masterclass, Netizens Laud 'Captain Cool'

Chennai defeated Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday, October 13, in the 29th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. After the match, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni was seen imparting wisdom to some of Hyderabad’s youngsters including Priyam Garg, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abdul Samad. The video of the heart-warming moment was even shared on the official social media accounts of Dream11 IPL immediately after Chennai’s thumping win over Hyderabad.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni shares knowledge with Hyderabad youngsters

Thala @msdhoni is intense on the field but off it, he always shares his knowledge and wisdom with the younger bunch.



😍 #Dream11IPL #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/9TJTw7WLNx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Priyam Garg remembers his learning moment from MS Dhoni

On Wednesday, October 14, i.e. one day after MS Dhoni’s apparent masterclass to youngsters, Hyderabad’s 19-year-old batting star Priyam Garg shared an image from the moment on his social media account. In the picture, he along with several of his teammates can be seen receiving some invaluable tips and lessons from the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

MS Dhoni fans appear to have been impressed with the Chennai skipper sharing his wisdom with Priyam Garg and co. After Chennai’s commanding win over Hyderabad, several users took to Twitter and praised ‘Captain Cool’ for his masterclass session with the youngsters. Here is a look at some of the fans lovingly reacting to MS Dhoni for his interaction with Hyderabad players.

Priyam Garg Gets @MSDhoni's Autograph on His Jersey !!



FANBOY Moment ❤ #CSK pic.twitter.com/5VB4MBh64x — 😎 Binu D Bloods 😎 👉CSK👈 (@BinuBloods) October 14, 2020

Dhoni is best player and caption or weeket kipar in the world ..dhoni is most popular person in the world — Dinesh Prajapat (@DineshP57204355) October 15, 2020

A look into Priyam Garg Dream11 IPL stats

The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season is Priyam Garg’s first outing in the tournament. He was acquired by the Hyderabad franchise during the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019. So far, the 19-year-old has played all eight matches for his side in the ongoing season. Priyam Garg Dream11 IPL stats composes of him scoring 102 runs at an average of 20.40 with a staggering strike-rate of 139.72.

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

MS Dhoni and co. will now go up against Delhi on Saturday, October 17 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

