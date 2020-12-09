Parthiv Patel Retirement: Throwback To The Keeper-batsman's Fabled International Debut

Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The 35-year-old first broke onto the scene in 2002 and went onto represent India across all the three formats. While making the Parthiv Patel retirement announcement, the cricketer talked about his journey, while also thanking the BCCI and his first captain Sourav Ganguly for giving him the opportunity to represent the national side. With the Parthiv Patel retirement confirmed, here is a look back at the time when he made his India debut at 17 years of age.

When was the Parthiv Patel debut?

The wicket-keeper batsman made his Test debut at the age of 17, becoming Test cricket’s youngest wicketkeeper in the process. The youngster was part of the 2nd England vs India Test held at Nottingham. Right from his first match, Parthiv Patel gave a great account of his grit and determination as he helped the Indian team draw the Test match.

Parthiv Patel announces his retirement from all cricket.



👕 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, two T20Is

🏏 1706 runs

🧤 93 catches, 19 stumpings



He remains the youngest wicket-keeper to play Test cricket, having made his debut at 17 years and 152 days ⭐ pic.twitter.com/O5i8FeRUiW — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2020

Batting first, the Indian side managed to score 377 in the first innings before being bowled out. However, the Parthiv Patel debut didn’t begin in the best manner, with the 17-year-old dismissed for a duck after lasting just eight balls and 10 minutes at the crease. However, Parthiv Patel bounced back in imperious fashion, as he showed his mettle and concentration in the second innings.

The debutant came to the crease when India were reeling at 378-6 in the second innings, with England looking to bowl the visitors out as they smelled a victory. However, Parthiv Patel was better equipped this time, as he maturely handled the England bowling attack. The youngster that day scored an unbeaten 60-ball 19, as he batted with the tail and spent 84 minutes on the crease to help India draw the game.

Here’s a look at the Parthiv Patel career stats

During his 18-year-long career, Parthiv Patel played a total of 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 2 T20Is for India. After a solid Test debut, Parthiv Patel made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Queenstown in January 2003. In 25 Test innings, the cricketer scored 934 runs at an average of 31.13. The wicket-keeper batsman also notched up six half-centuries in the process.

Parthiv Patel scored 736 runs in ODIs and had a high score of 95. The batsman scored four fifties during his ODI career and retired with an average of 23.74. In his two solitary T20 appearances, Parthiv Patel managed just 36 runs.

