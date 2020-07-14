Ben Stokes Calmed His Nerves With Cigarette Ahead Of World Cup Clinching Super Over

England cricket team won the 2019 World Cup final on the back of some solid batting performance by all-rounder Ben Stokes. The enthralling World Cup final affair was played in front of a capacity crowd at Lord’s, London on July 14, 2019. According to some excerpts from a recent book titled 'Morgan's Men: The Inside Story of England's Rise from Cricket World Cup Humiliation to Glory', all-rounder Ben Stokes actually nipped a cigarette during a break to find a “moment of peace”.

2019 World Cup final: Ben Stokes cigarette break prior to high-pressure World Cup Super Over

According to authors Nick Hoult and Steve James, Ben Stokes batted under enormous pressure to rescue England in the World Cup final. While the initial 50-overs contest ended in a thrilling tie, the outcome of the match was then decided by a Super Over. The book indicates that prior to the World Cup Super Over, Ben Stokes took a cigarette break in the back of the England dressing room.

The authors explained the Ben Stokes cigarette break incident by stating that the all-rounder was already exhausted by batting for more than two hours in “unbelievable tension”. According to them, the cricketer was able to find a soft spot for his break because he had played at Lord’s many times before. The book also mentioned that the Ben Stokes cigarette break lasted for a few minutes because the all-rounder wanted some time on his own.

England vs New Zealand highlights: A summary of 2019 World Cup final and World Cup Super Over

Batting first, New Zealand scored 241-8 off their 50 overs. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson, who was later adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’, scored a 53-ball 30 while batting at No 3. England’s run-chase was fuelled by Ben Stokes who scored an unbeaten 84 from 98 balls. While England required 15 runs off the last over, drama unfolded when a Martin Guptill throw from the deep ricocheted off Ben Stokes bat to go for a boundary.

After the scores were levelled, the match was taken to a Super Over where England scored 15-0 on the back of some power hitting by Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. New Zealand batsmen also managed 15 as English pacer Jofra Archer successfully defended two runs off the final ball. England were then declared world champions by virtue of a contentious boundary count rule.

2019 World Cup final: England vs New Zealand highlights and World Cup Super Over, watch video

Image credit: 2019 World Cup final image from AP