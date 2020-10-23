Shane Warne's Son Jackson's Shocking Diet That Gave Him Ripped Body At The Age Of 21

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne's son Jackson Warne is currently a part of Australian reality quasi-military training show named 'SAS: Who Dares Wins', Recently, during the second episode of SAS Australia, Jackson Warne made a sensational revelation about his diet where he revealed he’s only eaten “10 different types of food” in his life.

Jackson Warne diet will leave you stunned

Jackson said that he took part in the show to 'get out of his comfort zone'. The 21-year old confessed that he tasted steak, tomato soup, pineapple and mandarins for the first time in his life on the show after many years of living. As they sat down for a meal back at their camp base, the celebrity recruits scooped a red liquid into their bowls. That's when fellow contestant Schapelle Corby asked Jackson if he knew what it was. Shane Warne's son was surprisingly bemused as he asked, ''The food? Soup.'

Corby informed him that it was tomato soup and asked him if he liked it. In response, Jackson said that he has never had it as he has only had 10 different types of foods before. On being asked if he was following some special diet, Jackson denied saying that he has just always had the same thing since he was young. The poker player also claimed that he has tasted more foods in the past two days than in his whole life.

During a conversation with news.com.au, Jackson revealed about the 10 foods that he had in his life. Jackson reckoned that he has only had eggs, bacon, toast, cereal, burgers, nachos, chips and apples in his life. Speaking about his daily routine, Jackson stated that in the morning he would wake up and have eggs and bacon with an oat shake. Followed by that, he would go to the gym and train, then he’d have two burgers and a protein shake and then he would rest for the rest of the day. And for dinner, he’d have a lasagne or pasta.

The poker player opined that it’s not like he doesn’t want to try other foods, it’s just that he enjoys what he is eating and it works for him. The Jackson Warne diet and love for the same food over and over again is certainly not surprising as it comes from his father whose love for baked beans, pizza and tinned spaghetti has been well publicised over the years. However, Shane Warne's son looks completely different from his father at the same age with his ripped body as he has hit the gym hard in recent years to go alongside his unique diet.

Shane Warne net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Shane Warne net worth is estimated to be $50 million. His net worth comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. It also constitutes his earnings from his various brand endorsements, business ventures and from his ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals.

SOURCE: JACKSON WARNE INSTAGRAM

