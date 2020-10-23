Faf Du Plessis' Wife Has Funny Request, Chennai Batsman's Reply Leaves Fans In Splits

Chennai batsman Faf du Plessis has been in red hot form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. The South African has amassed 375 runs in 10 innings at an excellent average of 46.87. His runs have also come at great strike-rate of 141.50. Faf du Plessis has scored four fifties in the tournament so for and is the top-scorer for Chennai in this year's competition. On top of that, he has also been brilliant in the field, having grabbed 10 catches so far.

Faf du Plessis wife makes hilarious request to Chennai batsman

The South African veteran is active not only on the field but off it as well. Faf is quite active on Instagram as he regularly keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently, Faf du Plessis' wife Imari took to Instagram and made a special request to her husband.

Imari reposted a picture of the stylish right-hander which was posted by Chennai Instagram handle on their profile as she jokingly asked the cricketer, "Let’s have more babies Faf du Plessis #justkidding". Faf du Plessis responded a few hours later as he shared his wife's post on Instagram. The 36-year old obliged to his wife's request as he wrote, "I’m ready let’s go!"

Faf tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Imari in 2013 at Kleine Zalze. The couple had their first child, Amelia in 2017. In August this year, they were blessed with their second child Zoey.

Meanwhile, Chennai have had an abysmal Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign so far. The Men in Yellow have played ten matches out of which they have won three and lost seven. Chennai's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign seems all but over. According to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, Dhoni's men will take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah.

The Chennai vs Mumbai live action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). MS Dhoni's men will play for their pride while Rohit Sharma's side will look to regain their spot at the top of the points table.

Faf du Plessis Dream11 IPL stats

The Faf du Plessis Dream11 IPL stats are extremely impressive. The right-hander has been a vital cog of Chennai's batting lineup over the years. Du Plessis has scored 2228 runs in 81 matches at a decent average of 33.25 and strike-rate of 129.00. He has 16 fifties to his name alongside 52 catches.

