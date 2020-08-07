Ben Stokes Falls For Rare Duck After Scorcher From Mohammad Abbas; Watch Video

Pakistan ended Day 2 of the first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test comfortably on top. A career-best innings from Shan Masood was followed by a fiery performance by Pakistani fast bowlers, as they dismantled the English top-order. One of the best moments from Day 2 involved Ben Stokes and Mohammad Abbas, with the pacer beating dismissing the in-form batsman for a rare duck.

England vs Pakistan 2020 Day 2 roundup: Shan Masood 150 the highlight of the day

A lot went right for Pakistan on Day 2 of the England vs Pakistan 2020 clash. After resuming their innings on Thursday morning, Babar Azam failed to add to his overnight score as he perished to a James Anderson delivery early. However, it was Shan Masood who was the star of the show, batting for nearly eight hours and showing tremendous ability to adapt throughout the innings. His innings, supported admirably by Shadab Khan meant that Pakistan scored 326 in the first innings.

After the Shan Masood show, it was the Pakistani bowlers who got the better of the English batsmen, using the new ball effectively. Pakistani pacer Mohammad Abbas was particularly potent, picking up the wickets of Sibley and Stokes as England ended the day tottering at 92/4.

Mohammad Abbas scorcher dismisses Ben Stokes

We have lost three early wickets against the new ball.



Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/q1IXtTZFvR#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/LZX1S7k6KP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2020

When it came to Pakistan’s bowling, it was Mohammad Abbas who stepped up with a peach of a delivery to dismiss the in-form Ben Stokes. Batting outside the crease to negate the chances of an LBW, Ben Stokes failed to deal with a great delivery from Mohammad Abbas, as the English batsman got out for a rare duck. Bowling from around the wicket, Mohammad Abbas used the scrambled seam effectively to draw Ben Stokes forward.

Getting some late away movement, Mohammad Abbas’ delivery managed to beat Ben Stokes' bat, kissing the off stump to dismiss the all-rounder. It was a rare duck for Ben Stokes, his first in England after 50 innings and his first overall since 2017. With the wicket, it looks like the Mohammad Abbas-Ben Stokes duel will be one of the highlights of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. According to Cricviz, Mohammad Abbas has now dismissed Ben Stokes twice in 12 balls, conceding no runs against the batsman.

Ben Stokes v Mohammad Abbas in Test cricket:



12 balls

0 runs

2 wickets#ENGvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 6, 2020

