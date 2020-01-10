Ben Stokes Roasts ICC By Calling 4-day Tests As 'easy Cricket'

England cricket team scripted a memorable victory at Cape Town to square the four-match series 1-1 against South Africa. All-rounder Ben Stokes inspired a spirited English fightback as he starred with both bat and ball in their 189-run win. After the match, Ben Stokes was asked to give his take on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) recent idea of scrapping traditional five-day Tests in favour of ‘four-day’ contests.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Sets Catching Record With Five Grabs In An Innings

Ben Stokes roasts ICC, emphasises on five-day Tests

While speaking to a leading English daily, Ben Stokes described the recently concluded Cape Town Test as a memorable affair and implied that it would not have been possible if it was only a ‘four-day’ contest. He added that there’s a reason why the format is called Test cricket and not ‘easy cricket’. He emphasised on the importance of why the purest format of the game should always be of five days.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Against 4-day Test Idea, Cites Nail-biting 2nd Test Victory As Example

Ever since ICC broke the news of a possibility of four-day Tests in the future, the move has received widespread criticism from former and active cricketers alike. After players like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Tim Paine, and Steve Smith voiced their opinions against the decision, Ben Stokes became the latest cricketing superstar to give his voice of disapproval.

Also Read | James Anderson Breaks Keshav Maharaj's Bat Into Half During SA Vs ENG Test Match

Virat Kohli on latest ICC proposal

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli was asked to give his take on ICC’s idea of ‘four-day’ Test matches. On the eve of India’s opening T20I clash against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli told reporters that Test cricket should not be altered. Kohli added that such a move will be unfair to the “purest format of the game”.

Also Read | SA Vs Eng: Geoffrey Boycott 'Root's For Ben Stokes To Become England's Next Test Captain

SA vs Eng 2019-20

After their memorable win in Cape Town, England will now face South Africa in the upcoming third Test match at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. The match will be played between January 16 and 20. The series also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

What a final day. What a Test. 🙌

Victory in Cape Town - The Recordshttps://t.co/u864Avkwh9 #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/sQe2jUH5Av — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Ben Stokes Rejoins England Team As Ill Father Does Better

Also Read | SA Vs Eng: Broadcasters Accused Of Objectifying Women After Jonny Bairstow Controversy