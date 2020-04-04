Ben Stokes Net Worth, Endorsements, IPL Salary And Latest Donation For COVID-19

Ben Stokes is arguably one of the best all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. The year 2019 was nothing short of spectacular for the English all-rounder. Ben stokes has emerged as one of the biggest match-winners for his England in the last couple of years. Moreover, he has received lots of plaudits from the cricketing fraternity for the same.

Ben Stokes made his debut for England back in 2011 and since then he has become a crucial part of his national team across all the formats. Ben Stokes has so far amassed a total of 7043 international runs and grabbed 231 wickets. In 2019, he played a major role in England’s World Cup win. He also played a starring role in the Ashes 2019 where he helped England to level the series. Later on, the ICC awarded him with the trophy of the ICC Player of the Year Award. Ben Stokes is also one of the richest players in England cricket. Let's take a look at Ben Stokes net worth.

Ben Stokes net worth details

The Ben Stokes net worth figure has risen tremendously and he is one of the biggest cricketing stars. According to express.co.uk, Ben Stokes current England contract is said to be worth £925,000 (₹8.68 crore). Ben Stokes net worth is estimated at £8 million (₹75.02 crore).

Ben Stokes IPL salary

Besides his England contract, Ben Stokes was bought for a whopping ₹14.50 crore in IPL 2016 by Rising Pune Supergiants. In 2018, Ben Stokes was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a massive ₹12.50 crore. Ben Stokes is set to play for Rajasthan Royals again in the IPL 2020.

Ben Stokes donation

England cricket's centrally-contracted cricketers on Friday decided to make a £500,000 (₹4.68 crore) donation to the ECB and selected other causes to help during the coronavirus pandemic. Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer are among the group of players pledging what is described as an “initial donation”, equivalent to 20% of all players’ retainers over the next three months.

Disclaimer: The above Ben Stokes net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

