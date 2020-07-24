Ben Stokes Recalls Pakistan Being The Only Team Ever To Make Him Bowl Spin; Watch Video

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' form in the last 18 months has been phenomenal. Stokes was instrumental in England winning their first-ever 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup title last year. After his World Cup exploits, he once again scoring a stunning century against Australia to help England level the Ashes series at home in 2019.

Following his exploits in World Cup and then the Ashes, Ben Stokes was named the Player of the Year by the ICC. Looking at his current form, there is no doubt that everything that the England all-rounder is touching is turning into gold. But there was a time when Ben Stokes was helpless and was forced to ditch fast-bowling for spin bowling.

Ben Stokes bowls spin against Pakistan

The incident happened back in 2015 when England toured UAE to face Pakistan in Test series. Pakistan batsmen were making really making it difficult for England bowlers to pick up wickets on a slow surface and were heading towards the 500-run mark. Ben Stokes, who is a fast-medium bowler, decided to switch to spin bowling in search of an elusivee breakthrough.

On Monday, Ben Stokes came across a video of the same on Twitter and while recalling the incident, he was quick to retweet the video. The all-rounder even pointed out his bowling figures from the match, saying that he bowled three overs of spin and conceded 9 runs without picking any wicket.

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes eyes another fabulous performance

The England vs West Indies is currently locked at 1-1 with the third test currently underway at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ben Stokes, who led the side in the first Test in absence of regular skipper Joe Root, lost the opening Test. But his all-round performance in the England vs West Indies 2nd Test helped the home side level the series.

Ben Stokes is currently the leading run-getter in the series with 343 runs. He is also on top of the wicket-takers list with 9 wickets along with West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel. Following the conclusion of current England vs West Indies test series, the all-rounder will then turn his attention to series against Pakistan. England will host Pakistan for three-match Test and T20I series. England will begin their series against Pakistan with the first Test, which is set to be played at Lord's from July 30 until August 3.

Eng vs WI live streaming

Coming to Eng vs WI live streaming, fans in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the Eng vs WI live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ENG vs WI match. The Eng vs WI live streaming would also be available in some countries on Sony LIV, Airtel TV or cricket.com.au. The Eng vs WI live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

(COVER IMAGE: ROB MOODY / TWITTER)