Ben Stokes Sentences Rival Virat Kohli To Two Embarrassing Records After Duck In Ahmedabad

After Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck by England allrounder Ben Stokes, the Indian captain set some embarrassing records in the process. Kohli batted only for seven deliveries before he was outdone by Stokes on the eighth. This is the second time that Stokes has dismissed Kohli in this series as he bowled the Indian captain in the second innings of the opening test match.

Also Read 'Stokes Won The Battle': Ex-Eng Spinner Hails All-rounder As He Dismisses Kohli For A Duck

Ben Stokes sentences Virat Kohli to two embarrassing records

Virat Kohli's rough patch continued with the bat as he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the India vs England 4th Test by Ben Stokes. As a result of the duck, Kohli registered some embarrassing records as he joined Sourav Ganguly as the Indian captain with the most ducks in international cricket (13). Moreover, Kohli also matched MS Dhoni for the tally of most ducks as an Indian captain in Test cricket (8). However, the embarrassment does not stop there for the skipper as he also registered the joint-most ducks by an Indian in the ongoing World Test Championship alongside Jasprit Bumrah (4).

Surely that wasn’t Virat staring at the Pitch ... !!!!! #INDvENG 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2021

Also Read Ben Stokes Hits Back In Battle Against Virat Kohli, Gets Him Out Without Scoring: WATCH

India vs England 4th Test

Despite the Indian captain's poor performance in the India vs England 4th Test, India find themselves in a decent position as Rishabh Pant saved the day. Pant pulled out a batting masterclass as he smashed a 100 on a wicket where most batsmen were struggling. As a result, India now have a lead against England by 89 runs at the end of Day 2. India are currently at a score of 294/7 with the pair of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel currently batting on 60 and 11 respectively.

Also Read Rishabh Pant Stuns Pundits, Fans By Smashing James Anderson For Reverse Sweep On 93

The India vs England 4th Test is an important match for India as they are in pursuit of a spot alongside New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final. With a lead of 2-1 in the Test series, India only need a win or a draw to qualify. On the other hand, England can no longer qualify as they needed three wins in this series.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 4th Test will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans can visit the official websites and social media pages of the BCCI and England Cricket to catch the India vs England live scores and updates.

Also Read Virat Kohli Copies Shubman Gill In THIS Remarkable Way During England Test Series

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.