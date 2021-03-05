Rishabh Pant Stuns Pundits, Fans By Smashing James Anderson For Reverse Sweep On 93

While several cricketers are likely to slow down their innings in their nineties, Rishabh Pant preferred to play his natural game as he hit James Anderson for a reverse sweep on 93 runs. The reverse sweep surprised both pundits and fans as it went viral on Twitter. Moreover, Pant also brought up his hundred with a six.

Also Read 'Rishabh Pant On Fire': Young Gun Smashes Fiery 100, Topples England's Lead In Final Test

Rishabh Pant's audacious reverse sweep on 93 against James Anderson sends Twitter in frenzy

Rishabh Pant left the cricketing fraternity awestruck after he hit James Anderson for a reverse sweep while he was batting on 93 runs. Several cricketing pundits and fans applauded the Indian batsman's boldness to hit such a shot so close to his milestone. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Shot Of 2021.....that reverse sweep vs James Anderson with the second new ball. Audacious. Adventurous. Rishabh Pant is an absolute freak. Love his play to bits. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021

Who hits a reverse sweep against Jimmy with a second new ball in his first ball in the over? Fearless Rishabh pant!!!🔥#INDvENG #RishabhPant — Sirius (@madhu_shantan) March 5, 2021

Always talk of Rishabh Pant’s boldness & audacity when he bats like this but it’s really more a testament to his incredible street smartness & his ability to pick his moments and then just back his instinct #IndvEng — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 5, 2021

Also Read 'That's My Boy': Rishabh Pant Earns Praise From Sehwag As He Reverse Sweeps Anderson For 4

Rishabh Pant, a batsman like no other

While several batsmen are struggling on the Ahmedabad pitch, Rishabh Pant is pulling off some of the most audacious shots. In the India vs England 4th Test, the young gun spared no bowler as he smashed a quick 100 off 118 deliveries to help India develop a lead against England. The most audacious shot came in the 83rd over when he hit James Anderson for a reverse sweep when Anderson had just taken the new ball. Hence, Pant's 100 is also likely to have silenced the English cricketing pundits who claimed that it is impossible to bat on the Ahmedabad wicket.

Also Read Wasim Jaffer Reacts To Sunil Gavaskar Mocking Foreign Pundits With Incredibly Funny Meme

India vs England live

The India vs England 4th Test is a crucial match for India who are still in the running for a spot alongside New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final. India currently lead the series 2-1 and only require a win or a draw to qualify. Meanwhile, England are already out of the running as they needed three wins in this series to qualify. The India vs England 4th Test is currently underway and at the end of Day 2, India lead England by 89 runs. India are currently at a score of 294/7 with Washington Sundar batting at 60 alongside Axar Patel on 11.

A brilliant century stand between Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar helped India go to stumps on 294/7 on day two.



The hosts lead by 89 runs.#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/CwUzuYc6Er — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021

Also Read Virender Sehwag Missed By Fans, Rishabh Pant Emulates Him By Smashing Six For Test Ton

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 4th Test will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans can visit the official websites and social media pages of the BCCI and England Cricket to catch the India vs England live scores and updates.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.