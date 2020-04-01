Jos Buttler Ask Virat Kohli To Retweet Post On Auctioning England World Cup 2019 Jersey

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler handed his country their first cricket World Cup win in 2019 when he run out Martin Guptill in the nail-biting final which was played at Lord's on July 14. Currently, the cricketer is in self-isolation following the UK lockdown due to coronavirus. In his fight against coronavirus, he has decided to auction his Cricket World Cup jersey to raise funds. The 29-year-old said he would be posting the jersey, signed by all members of the World Cup-winning squad, on eBay. Jos Buttler even asked Team India skipper Virat Kohli to retweet his post.

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

Also Read: Virat Kohli Matches Ricky Ponting, Kane Williamson Similar To Sachin Tendulkar: Brad Hogg

Jos Buttler to auction Cricket World Cup jersey

Jos Buttler, in his video, praised hospitals, doctors, nurses and the NHS for doing quite an incredible job during the coronavirus outbreak. He also said that in the weeks and months to come all these people are going to need support even more. Here's what he had to say.

Also Read: Jos Buttler Stumped After Piers Morgan Asks Him Bedroom-related Question In Front Of Wife

Jos Buttler requests Virat Kohli to retweet post

Jos Buttler has asked Team India skipper Virat Kohli to retweet the post regarding his Cricket World Cup jersey auction. Apart from Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler has also tagged various other cricketers to retweet the post. Jos Buttler was last seen on England's tour of Sri Lanka that was recently abandoned during a warm-up game due to coronavirus. Jos Buttler was due to play in the Indian Premier League 2020 event, which was been postponed until at least April 15.

Also Read: Netizens Hail Virat Kohli For Not Disclosing His Donation Amount To PM-CARES Fund

Coronavirus news amid UK Lockdown

Due to coronavirus in the UK, there has ben at least 22,400 confirmed cases and 1,412 deaths. Many in the UK believe that the country is just weeks behind Italy in facing the peak of the disease and hospitals can be overwhelmed by the patients seeking medical assistance. As a result, implementing the UK lockdown for six months seemed to be the only option left.

Also Read: IPL 2020: RR Star Jos Buttler Leaves Fans In Splits With Pilates In Cricket Gear; Watch