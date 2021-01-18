BEN Vs TN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Bengal will take on Tamil Nadu in the Elite B Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The BEN vs TN match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The BEN vs TN live match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST on Monday, January 18. Here we take a look at BEN vs TN live scores, BEN vs TN match prediction and BEN vs TN playing 11.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Shines With Maiden 5-wicket Haul In Test Cricket, Gets Emotional: WATCH

BEN vs TN Dream11 prediction: BEN vs TN live match preview

This clash is between two teams who currently occupy the top two spots on the points table. While Tamil Nadu lead the group, Bengal are four points behind and second on the points table. Tamil Nadu have won all of their four matches so far, while Bengal have 3 wins and 1 loss in their four matches.

Here's the full schedule of Bengal matches for the #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy which starts tomorrow.

Are you ready to cheer for #TeamBengal? Keep your eyes on our social media pages for score updates. #CAB pic.twitter.com/KwJVQTC4kB — CABCricket (@CabCricket) January 9, 2021

The Dinesh Karthik-led side defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets in their previous match and will look to continue their fine form in this match as well. Bengal on the other hand, couldn't continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament, as they lost to Assam by 13 runs in their previous match. This match promises to be an exciting contest.

Also Read: Shardul Thakur Takes 4 Australian Wickets In The 2nd Innings To Keep India Alive: WATCH

BEN vs TN Dream11 prediction: BEN vs TN squad

BEN: Shreevats Goswami (w), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar (c), Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Prayas Barman, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravikant Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Kaif Ahmed

TN: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

Also Read: Shane Warne Makes Fun Of Rishabh Pant's Shades, Gets Accused Of 'hypocrisy' By Fans

BEN vs TN Dream11 prediction: Probable BEN vs TN playing 11

BEN: Shreevats Goswami (wk), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar (c), Manoj Tiwary, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Prayas Barman, Suvankar Bal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

TN: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier

Also Read: Steve Smith Dropped On 42, Washington Sundar Gives ANGRY Look To Mohammed Siraj: WATCH

BEN vs TN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BEN vs TN Dream11 team

Shreevats Goswami

Ishan Porel

Hari Nishanth

N Jagadeesan

BEN vs TN match prediction: BEN vs TN Dream11 team

BEN vs TN live: BEN vs TN match prediction

As per our BEN vs TN Dream11 prediction, TN should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BEN vs TN Dream11 prediction, top picks and BEN vs TN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BEN vs TN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: BCCI Domestic / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.