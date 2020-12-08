Bengal T20 Challenge Semi-Final 1 TMC Vs KAC Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Tapan Memorial Club will battle it out against Kalighat Club in the 1st semi-final match of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3.00 pm IST. Here's the TMC vs KAC live streaming, preview, schedule, TMC vs KAC live scores and other details of the match.

Bengal T20 Semifinal 1: TMC vs KAC live streaming preview

TMC certainly start as favourites with the kind of form they are in currently. They not only topped the league stage with a better run rate but also are one of the favourites to go all the way and win the final. KAC might have just made it to the knockout stage, however they are no pushovers and they would be looking to bring their A-game on the pitch and look to topple TMC in the semi-final stage. A great contest between bat and ball is on cards

Bengal T20 Semifinal 1: TMC vs KAC squads

TMC Squad: Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vikash Singh, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara, Sourav Chanda, Abhishek Porel, Samik Karmankar, S Basu, Donil Dutta, Nilkantha Das, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Sumit Mahanta

KAC squad :

Sudip Chatterjee (wk), Abhishek Bose, Jayojit Basu, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta, Shubham Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Amit Kuila, Mithlesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Banerjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Prakash Kr Roy, Debtanu Badiya, Priyank Bengani, Pritan Dutta, Shubrajit Das, Toufiq Modal

TMC vs KAC: Pitch report

The Eden Gardens pitch seems to maintain a balance for both the batting as well as the bowling sides. But the team winning the toss will prefer to bat first and put up a defending total on board.

TMC vs KAC: Weather report

Speaking about the weather for the TMC vs KAC match, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain . The humidity forecast is at 54% with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius. With no rain during the match, both teams will get to play full quota of overs

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TMC vs KAC live streaming and TMC vs KAC live scores

There will be no Bengal T20 Challenge live broadcast in India. But the streaming for TMC vs KAC live in India will be provided on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. The TMC vs KAC live scores will also be available on the social media channels and website of Cricket Association of Bengal.

