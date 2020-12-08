TMC Vs KAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Semi-final Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Kalighat Club will face Tapan Memorial Club in the 1st semi-final match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Tuesday, December 8. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our TMC vs KAC match prediction, probable TMC vs KAC playing 11 and TMC vs KAC Dream11 team.
Also Read: MRA Vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview
The league stage is done and dusted and now all focus turns to the knockout stage with TMC and KAC looking to enter the final by winning the contest. TMC impressed everyone with their form in league stage where they finished as table toppers by winning 7 matches and also having a better run-rate amongst other teams.
#TapanMemorial and #TownClub finish at one and two respectively. They were part of an impressive campaign where they won 7 matches each.#MohunBagan and #KalighatClub take the third and fourth spot respectively. #RoxxBengalT20Challenge #CAB pic.twitter.com/GVeKF0wbYw— CABCricket (@CabCricket) December 7, 2020
KAC, on the other hand, finished fourth on the points table winning 5 matches in the league stage. They have a mountain to climb when they take on TMC, however, if they do play really well in all departments of the game, then there is a chance that they could upset the title favourites. Fans can expect a mouthwatering clash between these two teams.
Also Read: AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And 3rd T20I Match Preview
Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vikash Singh, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara
Also Read: India Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Stream, Preview, Pitch Report, Sydney Weather Forecast
Sudip Chatterjee, Abhishek Bose, Jayojit Basu, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta, Shubham Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Amit Kuila, Mithlesh Das, Aamir Gani
Also Read: Michael Vaughan 'clarifies' India Losing Down Under Prediction After Facing Twitter Flak
Sandipan Das Sr
Ramesh Prasad
Shahbaz Ahmed
Prayas Ray Burman
As per our TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, TMC will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and TMC vs KAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TMC vs KAC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Cheteshwar Pujara castled on rare duck off Michael Neser's spectacular bowling: WATCH
11 mins ago
MS Dhoni missed by fans in T20I series Down Under, draws reaction from Virat Kohli too
30 mins ago
Bangabandhu T20 Cup GKH vs GGC live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
30 mins ago
Sachin Tendulkar's mobile game turns 3, 'Master Blaster' stars in special video: Watch
40 mins ago
Bangabandhu T20 Cup MRA vs FBA live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
45 mins ago
Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw dismissed by centurion Cameron Green in warmup match: WATCH
47 mins ago