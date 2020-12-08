TMC Vs KAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Semi-final Preview

Kalighat Club will face Tapan Memorial Club in the 1st semi-final match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Tuesday, December 8. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our TMC vs KAC match prediction, probable TMC vs KAC playing 11 and TMC vs KAC Dream11 team.

TMC vs KAC live: TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction and preview

The league stage is done and dusted and now all focus turns to the knockout stage with TMC and KAC looking to enter the final by winning the contest. TMC impressed everyone with their form in league stage where they finished as table toppers by winning 7 matches and also having a better run-rate amongst other teams.

#TapanMemorial and #TownClub finish at one and two respectively. They were part of an impressive campaign where they won 7 matches each.#MohunBagan and #KalighatClub take the third and fourth spot respectively. #RoxxBengalT20Challenge #CAB pic.twitter.com/GVeKF0wbYw — CABCricket (@CabCricket) December 7, 2020

KAC, on the other hand, finished fourth on the points table winning 5 matches in the league stage. They have a mountain to climb when they take on TMC, however, if they do play really well in all departments of the game, then there is a chance that they could upset the title favourites. Fans can expect a mouthwatering clash between these two teams.

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: TMC vs KAC probable playing 11

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: TMC probable playing 11

Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vikash Singh, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: KAC probable playing 11

Sudip Chatterjee, Abhishek Bose, Jayojit Basu, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta, Shubham Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Amit Kuila, Mithlesh Das, Aamir Gani

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TMC vs KAC Dream11 team

Sandipan Das Sr

Ramesh Prasad

Shahbaz Ahmed

Prayas Ray Burman

TMC vs KAC match prediction: TMC vs KAC Dream11 team

TMC vs KAC live: TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction

As per our TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, TMC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and TMC vs KAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TMC vs KAC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

