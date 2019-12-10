BER Vs JER Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bermuda take on Jersey in the 13th match of the CWC Challenge Group B on Wednesday, December 11. The match is set to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground 2, Al Amerat, Oman. The match commences at 11:30 AM (IST).

BER vs JER Preview

Both Jersey and Bermuda have started the tournament poorly and would quickly look to turn the tables around. Jersey have won only 1 of their 4 games so far, while Bermuda is yet to taste success in the CWC Challenge Cup. Bermuda have lost two, while one of their games was washed out.

BER vs JER Injury and Availability News

Bermuda's Deunte Darrell has been suspended for two matches after breaching ICC Code of Conduct

BER vs JER Squads

BER: Terryn Fray (C), Rodney Trott (VC), Kyle Hodsoll, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Justin Pitcher, Delray Rawlins, Pierre Smith, Sinclair Smith, Dion Stovell, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Zeko Burgess, Deunte Darrell.

BER vs JER Dream11 Top Picks

Tre Manders scored a second consecutive half-century in Bermuda’s washed-out game against Kenya. Delray Rawlins has also been in fine form for Bermuda and would look to score big. Corey Bisson scored a quick-fire half-century in Jersey’s last game against Kenya. Jonty Jenner and Nick Greenwood have also been in fine form for Jersey.

BER vs JER Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Nick Greenwood, Tre Manders, Corey Bisson

– Nick Greenwood, Tre Manders, Corey Bisson Vice-Captain –Jonty Jenner, Delray Rawlins, Ben Stevens

–Jonty Jenner, Delray Rawlins, Ben Stevens Nick Greenwood and Tre Manders will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BER vs JER Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jake Dunford

– Jake Dunford Batters – Tre Manders, Nick Greenwood, Kamau Leverock, Jonty Jenner

– Tre Manders, Nick Greenwood, Kamau Leverock, Jonty Jenner All-Rounders - Delray Rawlins, Dominic Blampied, Ben Stevens

- Delray Rawlins, Dominic Blampied, Ben Stevens Bowlers – Onais Bascome, Justin Pitcher, Julius Sumerauer

BER vs JER Dream11 Prediction

Jersey are likely to defeat Bermuda.

