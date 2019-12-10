BER Vs JER Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bermuda take on Jersey in the 13th match of the CWC Challenge Group B on Wednesday, December 11. The match is set to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground 2, Al Amerat, Oman. The match commences at 11:30 AM (IST).
Both Jersey and Bermuda have started the tournament poorly and would quickly look to turn the tables around. Jersey have won only 1 of their 4 games so far, while Bermuda is yet to taste success in the CWC Challenge Cup. Bermuda have lost two, while one of their games was washed out.
Bermuda's Deunte Darrell has been suspended for two matches after breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Tre Manders scored a second consecutive half-century in Bermuda’s washed-out game against Kenya. Delray Rawlins has also been in fine form for Bermuda and would look to score big. Corey Bisson scored a quick-fire half-century in Jersey’s last game against Kenya. Jonty Jenner and Nick Greenwood have also been in fine form for Jersey.
