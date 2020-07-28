Bess Hits Bulls Eye To Cut Out Windies' Chase As England Inch Towards Wisden Trophy

Taking England closer towards the Wisden Trophy, Dom Bess' swift hands on Day 5 helped the hosts get rid of West Indies' Roston Chase early in his innings. As Blackwood punched Woakes' delivery at point, Bess was quick enough to collect and scatter the stumps leaving Roston Chase out of the crease by a mile. The batsmen were hesitant to push for a single initially but had set off their crease despite the visitors losing half their side already.

Dom Bess hits bullseye

While England set a mammoth target of 399 for the Windies to retain the Wisden Trophy, the match had to be deprived of its full time as rain washed away the fourth game completely. Windies have lost seven wickets and need 292 runs more to win with Shane Dowrich and Blackwood on the crease, who hope to pull off a miracle. On the other hand, England are determined to clean up the Windies tail on their way victory.

Stuart Broad stars for England

After being dropped in the first Test of the series, Stuard Broad has been instrumental in both the tests so far. The speedster first played a swashbuckling inning with the bat in the first innings and then went on to pick 6 wickets to bundle out the Windies cheaply for 197. Broad also went on to pick the 500th Test wicket of his career on the final day of the test as he dismissed Brathwaite.

Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of the game to register 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraig Brathwaite. Broad achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance.

Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

