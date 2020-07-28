David Warner Eyes Rematch With Stuart Broad After Seeing England Pacer's Resurgence

Australian opener David Warner had an unforgettable Ashes series last year as England pacer Stuart Broad won the one-on-one battle against the left-hander, dismissing him 7 times in 10 innings. Despite all that, the 34-year-old paid tribute to his Ashes nemesis by joking that the English selectors should drop the paceman more often. Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday by trapping West Indies batsman Kraig Braithwaite LBW on the final day of the ongoing 3rd Test in Manchester.

David Warner thoughts on Stuart Broad growth

Stuart Broad's exclusion from the first Test against the West Indies had raised eyebrows but the pacer returned to destroy West Indies in the second Test and help his team towards victory with a total of six wickets. In the third and final Test, Broad scored a dazzling half-century in the first innings and picked up 6 wickets again to put England firmly in control.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, David Warner admitted that he was shocked to see Stuart Broad being left out for Mark Wood during the first Test but playfully wished that Broad doesn't play in an Ashes Test.

While showering more praise on Stuart Broad, David Warner said that the England pacer is a world-class bowler and in the past 18 months, he’s really worked hard on pitching the ball up. Besides acknowledging Broad's outstanding record against left-handers, Warner said that Broad's capability to bring the ball back off the wicket into the right-hander is another string to his bow.

Speaking about the Stuart Broad-James Anderson combination, David Warner said that both the bowlers have the ability to restrict runs. He further said that in England, they bowl a length where if one drives, the batsman is probably going to either edge the ball or hit the stumps, so leaving the ball is not really an option.

ENG vs WI Live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India is available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming or scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The Day 4 of third England vs West Indies Test is set to commence on July 27 at 3:30 PM IST.

David Warner gears up for IPL 2020 action

David Warner will make his return to cricket by playing in IPL 2020, which will be taking place in UAE. Warner will lead SRH in the IPL 2020 which is scheduled to begin on September 19 with the final set to be held on November 8. David Warner has so far featured in 126 matches in the IPL in which he has managed to score a total of 4,706 runs with an average of 43.17. The opener also has four IPL centuries to his name and has led SRH to the IPL title back in 2016.

(COVER IMAGE: ECB)