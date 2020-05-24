BGR Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

The seventh match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will be played between Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) and Dark View Explorers (DVE). The BGR vs DVE match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Sunday, May 24 and will start at 6 pm IST. Here is our BGR vs DVE Dream11 team and BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of BGR vs DVE Dream11 top picks.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming BGR vs DVE live match is the first of the triple-header scheduled for Sunday, May 24 at the venue.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction: BGR vs DVE Dream11 team from squads

BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction: BGR squad

Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (c), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction: DVE squad

Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Lindon James (c and wk), Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Denson Hoyte, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction: BGR vs DVE Dream11 team

Here is the BGR vs DVE Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Lindon James (c)

All-rounders – Shammon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Sealron Williaams, Kenneth Dember

Batsmen – Romel Currency, Hyron Shallow, Deron Greaves, Atticus Browne

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams (vc), Darius Martin

BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction

BGR start off as favourites as per our BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction: BGR vs DVE live streaming

The BGR vs DVE live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. For BGR vs DVE live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament, which will provide live updates through the course of the match.

Please note that the above BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction, BGR vs DVE Dream11 team and BGR vs DVE Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BGR vs DVE Dream11 team and BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

