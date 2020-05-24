BGR Vs DVE Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier League Live

Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) are scheduled to take on Dark View Explorers (DVE) in the seventh match of the ongoing Vincy Premier League. The BGR vs DVE live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. The BGR vs DVE live match is scheduled to start at 6 pm IST on Sunday, May 24. Here's a look at BGR vs DVE live streaming details, and pitch and weather report for the BGR vs DVE live match.

BGR vs DVE live streaming: Match preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier League T10 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming BGR vs DVE live match is a first of the triple-header scheduled for Sunday, May 24 at the venue.

🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆



T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍

🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10

Vincy Premier League live streaming: BGR vs DVE live streaming: Squad updates

Vincy Premier League live streaming: BGR vs DVE live scores: BGR squad

Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (c), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby.

Vincy Premier League live streaming: BGR vs DVE live scores: DVE squad

Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Lindon James (c and wk), Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Denson Hoyte, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams.

BGR vs DVE live scores and BGR vs DVE live streaming details

The BGR vs DVE live match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 24 and will start at 6 pm IST. The BGR vs DVE live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For BGR vs DVE live scores, fans can view the Twitter page of the tournament.

BGR vs DVE live streaming: Weather report

There are no chances of rainfall during the BGR vs DVE live match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 26°C and 30°C.

BGR vs DVE live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex is expected to favour the bowlers in the morning match. So far, in the ongoing Vincy Premier League tournament, the average score batting first at this ground has been 71. A total of 80 while batting first could be a match-winning score at the venue.

